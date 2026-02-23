The X-Files Reboot Lands Hulu Pilot Order, With Danielle Deadwyler Set To Star

The truth is still out there, it seems: A reboot of the '90s sci-fi classic "The X-Files" from Oscar nominee Ryan Coogler has landed a pilot order at Hulu, Deadline reports, with Danielle Deadwyler ("Station Eleven") set to star. (TVLine has reached out to Hulu for confirmation.)

Deadwyler will play one of the show's two leads, with the other lead still yet to be cast. The official logline for the reboot reads: "Two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents form an unlikely bond when they are assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena." Coogler — currently nominated for multiple Oscars for "Sinners" — will write and direct the pilot, with Jennifer Yale ("Outlander") serving as showrunner.

Deadwyler is best known for her acclaimed work in films like "Till" and "The Piano Lesson," along with the Netflix Western "The Harder They Fall" and the horror movie "The Woman in the Yard." But she's done plenty of TV work, too, including "Station Eleven," "P-Valley," and a recent appearance on "The Bear" as Sydney's cousin Chantel.