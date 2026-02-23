All of the kumbayah is nice and all, but it definitely feels like the men are hiding something from Annie. At one point, she overhears Geiger and Link talking about firepower and saying, "Even if we get in, how are we going to find her?", though they cover when they realize their new friend is near. Still, Link is pretty and nice to her, and she drops her guard even more. She fixes his wrist, which she realizes is broken. She learns he's 25. And she takes part in the guys' celebratory last dinner at Graceland before they head out west to join others who want to "restart the world."

Everyone dons Elvis' and Priscilla's best finery for the meal — and here's where I want to make sure I note that "Psych" alum Timothy Omundson is one of the men, who goes by Chef — and everyone seems to have a jovial, relaxed time. When Annie notes that she really misses giving tours of the home, they ask her to do so; by the time she gets to the Jungle Room, though, the group has winnowed to just her and Link.

He compliments her on how she's managed to survive on her own. He shows his Elvis ignorance when he thinks her mention of "Are You Lonesome Tonight?" is a question instead of a mention of her favorite Presley tune. And after he pulls her close, kisses her head, and hugs her, he strokes her hair as she sobs. He's crying, too. They both acknowledge how it's been a long time since they were touched — this scene is really beautifully done all the way around, by the way — and then they go upstairs to have sex.

Afterward, she notes that he's got a lot of scars on his body, then asks why he and the others are really there. He confesses that even with the EMP theory, some vintage machine parts still work, and they want to salvage some for their trip to Colorado. "There's a bunker out there. We're convinced of it," he says, adding that they think it's full of "energy sources that can help jumpstart the world." Oh and then he casually drops that there's something very dangerous out there, but he can't explain it, because she wouldn't understand. Cool, cool.

Regardless, he wants her to join them on the journey west. "Come with us," he purrs. "Come restart the world with me, Annie."