One Legendary Columbo Director Changed Peter Falk's View Of Television

Certain directors deliver stylistic flourishes that instantly separate their efforts from other TV shows airing alongside their episodes. In Peter Falk's time on "Columbo," he crossed paths with some future greats in the world of television.

One filmmaker helped the "Columbo" actor think about the medium completely differently. "Murder by the Book," the first episode from Season 1 of "Columbo" from 1971, is an all-timer, and that's largely because of both Falk's acting and the fact that Steven Spielberg directed it. Yes, the legendary film director was directing TV back then.

Falk talked to "Pebble Mill at One" about the experience and shared a funny story of how he realized that Spielberg wouldn't be doing TV for long. It all comes down to the unique shot compositions on "Murder by the Book."

"I knew this guy was exceptional. The show with Steven Spielberg was the first time in my acting career that I did a scene in which I was unaware where the camera was," the "Columbo" star revealed. "In television, the camera is always right there. And we did a scene, and he said 'action,' and we started to shoot, and in the middle of the scene I said, 'Where the hell is the camera?'"

Just that moment alone signaled that something was different about the "Jaws" director long before he hit that beach.