The Boroughs: Netflix Sets May Release Date For Supernatural Series From Stranger Things EPs

Netflix will open the doors of "The Boroughs" later this spring — but you might want to think twice before paying them a visit.

The supernatural series, which counts "Stranger Things" creators Matt and Ross Duffer among its executive producers, will release on Thursday, May 21, with all eight episodes, TVLine has learned.

"The Boroughs" takes place in a seemingly perfect retirement community, where a grieving newcomer (played by Alfred Molina) has a monstrous encounter that inspires him to join a misfit crew of unlikely heroes. Together, they "uncover a dark secret that proves their 'golden years' are more dangerous, and they are more formidable, than anyone expects," the official synopsis reads.

In addition to Molina, the main cast includes Bill Pullman ("The Sinner"), Geena Davis ("Commander in Chief"), Alfre Woodard ("Luke Cage"), Denis O'Hare ("American Horror Story"), Clarke Peters ("The Wire"), Carlos Miranda ("Station 19"), Jena Malone ("Goliath"), Seth Numrich ("TURN: Washington's Spies"), and Alice Kremelberg ("Renegade Nell"). Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews — who previously created Netflix's "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance" — serve as creators and showrunners, and they'll executive-produce alongside the Duffer Brothers.

"For years, we've wondered why no one has made a film like Ron Howard's wonderful 'Cocoon' since, well, 'Cocoon,'" the Duffers said in a statement. "Then, out of nowhere, Jeff and Will emailed us an idea for 'The Boroughs': a story about retirees and monsters. They were adamant that — unlike so many stories about older characters — this wouldn't treat aging as a punchline. Instead, it would treat its characters as real people facing real challenges... along with a few supernatural ones. It was exactly the show we'd been dreaming of."



Will you give "The Boroughs" a shot in May? Tell us in the comments below.