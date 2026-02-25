Stephen Amell Blames Himself For Suits LA Cancellation, Calls Short-Lived NBC Spinoff A 'Failure'

Stephen Amell is pleading guilty to causing the cancellation of "Suits LA," which ended after just one season on NBC in May 2025.

Amell, who starred in the short-lived series as Ted Black, an attorney and old friend of "Suits" character Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), called the show a "failure" during an interview on the "Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum" podcast on Tuesday.

"Anything that ends not on your terms is a failure," Amell said.

He went on to say that "Suits LA" simply "wasn't good enough" to survive more seasons before taking responsibility for the cancellation entirely: "Ultimately, I think that the blame rests with me."

"Whatever problem you have with the show — because I think that there were issues — it's my job to solve those, to smooth them over and to gloss them up with some type of performance or something that, tangible or otherwise, covers up those mistakes," Amell explained. "Because you do something that is magnetic, that is charismatic, that fixes those problems. And I didn't do that."

Because he believes he would have received a disproportionate amount of the credit as the show's star had it been successful, Amell said "it's only fair" to take the blame for the show ending.

The "Arrow" vet went on to reveal that "Suits" creator Aaron Korsh once questioned the spin-off's longevity after production wrapped. Amell claimed that while Korsh was editing the pilot, "He was like, 'I don't know if this is going to work.'"