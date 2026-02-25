Survivor Exhibit Brings The Shores Of Fiji To New York City
You've never experienced "Survivor" quite like this.
New York City's Paley Center for Media is celebrating 25 years of blindsides, buffs, and torch snuffs with its new exhibit titled "Outwit, Outplay, Outlast: Celebrating 50 Seasons of Survivor."
Inside the Paley Museum's walls, "Survivor" fans can check out original props straight from the shores of Fiji, including torch snuffers, tribe flags, immunity idols and necklaces, and more. Plus, one can snap a few pics with a real "Survivor" torch and take a seat at a miniature version of Tribal Council. The artifacts span all 50 seasons, and some are even autographed by host Jeff Probst, "White Lotus" head Mike White, and many more cast members.
According to Jason Lynch, the museum's curator, the exhibit was in the works for an entire year, originally timed to celebrate the show's 25-year anniversary, but later pivoting to assist in the launch of "Survivor 50" (which premieres Wednesday, February 25 at 8/7c on CBS).
"If you're a fan, we want you to feel like you're taking something away and learning something," Lynch tells TVLine. "What are the key elements of Survivor? There's Tribal Council. There's your torch getting snuffed. There's the immunity idols. We wanted to make sure all of those key elements were in here. It is literally the closest you can get to the show without being on it."
See some photos below, then keep scrolling to read what cast members Dee Valladares, Rick Devens, and Jenna Lewis Dougherty had to say about the exhibit.
Survivor 50 cast members were on hand for a special preview
For "Survivor 45" winner Dee Valladares, Paley's exhibit is more than just nostalgic. It's a reminder of how much the show has changed her life.
"It feels really cool to walk in because not only does it feel like I'm in Fiji, [but] I get to see once again all of the seasons that came before me and the people that paved the way for me," Valladares tells TVLine. "'Survivor' really did change my life, and I know we all say it, but it's just so true. Just seeing real challenge stuff here — I actually looked at the Get A Grip poll. It's here. I touched it!"
"It's absolutely incredible what they've done here," agrees Rick Devens. "I think I'm gonna sound like a broken record, but Tribal Council, when you walk in, I literally got tense, and then I see the fire-making challenge, it's like, trauma! But it's so cool."
For Jenna Lewis Dougherty, the only "50" cast member who played in the very first season, the exhibit gives her a mix of emotions.
"It does give you a massive sense of throwback, and it actually gives me a little anxiety," she says. "I remember walking through upstairs in the Tribal Council and legitimately I was like, 'No, nobody wants to be here!' But seeing all of this, it makes me feel the gravity of how big 'Survivor' is. It's insane. It really brings me gratitude for being a part of this family from the beginning all the way to '50.'"
She points to one of the cases, drawing attention to one of the show's earliest snuffers ever used.
"When Jeff called me to be on '50,' he said, 'Do you remember the snuffer?' He has a mock one and he goes, 'We didn't know what to do. We didn't know how to end it.' His now-catchphrase of 'The Tribe Is Spoken,' he didn't know what to say," she recalls. "It was decided two minutes before we came in. The snuffer was put together by the art department just taking half a coconut. They did not know what they were doing and look at what they created."
"Outwit, Outplay, Outlast: Celebrating 50 Seasons of Survivor" runs through Sunday, May 31 at The Paley Museum, 25 W. 52nd St., New York City.