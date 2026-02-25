The Heartbreaking Reason ER Star Kellie Martin Wouldn't Let Her Mom Watch Her Final Episode

February 10 and 17, 2000, were the days when 30 million "ER" viewers suffered two of the biggest shocks the iconic medical drama on NBC ever delivered. Kellie Martin's sweet and innocent character Lucy Knight gets stabbed (alongside Noah Wyle's Dr. Carter) by a patient (played harrowingly well by David Krumholtz) and dies from her injuries. On the day her last episode was airing, according to the two-parter's oral history in Entertainment Weekly, Martin called her husband in Los Angeles to ask him to go over to her parents' house and make sure her mother didn't watch the episode.

She said, "Less than a year and a half [after my sister's death], to see their daughter dying on screen in such an amazing way that 'ER' does, it's so realistic, they didn't want to watch that. I said, 'This won't be good for my mom to watch.'" Martin was in New York at the time, and she was relieved to learn that her husband did, in fact, stop her mom from watching the episode. The actor also shared that her stint on the hit series came at a difficult time. "My sister had passed away a week before I started 'ER,'" Martin shared. "So, 'ER' was all tangled up with a lot of bad time in my life."

Looking back on her character's tragic goodbye, Martin also added, "I was 21 or 22. I remember taking it kind of personally that I was being stabbed and leaving the show. I was definitely traumatized by Lucy's send-off."