One Of Fox's Early Dramas Was Pitched As A Carefree Comedy

TV shows can, and generally do, change during their path from conception to the screen. Still, it's one thing to remix the characters, change cast members, or tweak plot and premise details. It's a whole different ball game to go out and change the entire genre of the show. Imagine, for instance, "Friends" starting its existence as a serious drama, or Vince Gilligan's "Breaking Bad" focusing exclusively on its comedic aspects. It might be interesting, but the shows almost certainly wouldn't be as popular.

One well-known show that experienced a drastic genre change during its development period is Fox's "Party of Five." The series strapped career rockets to the backs of most of its stars, and its combination of teen drama and mature themes prepared the likes of Neve Campbell, Matthew Fox, Lacey Chabert, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Scott Wolf, and Scott Grimes for just about any genre that came later. Against this backdrop, it's nothing short of outlandish to imagine that Fox originally pitched the series to co-creators Amy Lippman and Chris Keyser as a comedic, easygoing show where the hook was a group of siblings living their best life after the death of their parents — in other words, the same premise the show went on to use for drama.

"The network wanted a companion piece to 'Beverly Hills, 90210,' something that might be able to take over when it was done. [The idea was] 'Don't tell the babysitter that Mom and Dad are dead!'" Keyser described the original premise to Vulture.