What To Watch Thursday: ABC, CBS, And NBC Lineups Return, Traitors Finale, Bridgerton Part 2, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: "Bridgerton" and "The Traitors" cap Season 4, while 10 network shows — including "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" — return from break.
Showtimes for February 26, 2026
Bridgerton
Season 4, Part 2 premiere: Benedict tries to win Sophie back after making a huge mistake by asking her to be his mistress.
Gangs of London
Elliot places his trust in a surprising ally to uncover the truth; Ed meets an old contact as events build to a Gangs showdown.
The Gray House
Limited series premiere: Follow the true story of four women who helped turn the tide of the American Civil War in favor of the Union, transforming an Underground Railroad operation into a daring espionage network at the heart of Confederate power; Mary-Louise Parker and Ben Vereen star.
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy
A visiting instructor uses unorthodox methods to help cadets process their emotions at the Academy.
9-1-1
When a medical examiner becomes entangled in a dangerous situation during an autopsy, the 118 is called in to assist; the team hosts an LAFD charity bachelor auction.
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage
Audrey and Mandy urge Jim to find a new hobby now that he's retired and driving them crazy.
Law & Order
Walker revisits his undercover identity to get details on a gang-related murder; saddled with a weak case, Baxter and Price consider ruining another department's investigation to get their conviction.
Next Level Chef
In a true test of technique, three enormous fish descend on the platform and the chefs must work together slicing and filleting their catch of the day.
Scrabble
A college professor puts his Scrabble tie to the test in pursuit of $10,000.
Ghosts
Sam and the ghosts face The Others, a new group of spirits from one ghost's past; Trevor deals with a demanding Patience, who seeks a committed relationship after their holiday hookup.
9-1-1: Nashville
Flashbacks reveal how a devastating house fire reshaped Don's life, along with how he later met Dixie and Blythe; the 113 responds to a cyclist pinned against a tree after being hit by a car.
Animal Control
When Templeton is nominated for Animal Control officer of the year, Frank sets out to rescue 24 animals in 24 hours; Victoria steps in for Shred after he's bitten by a kitten.
House of Villains
Season 3 premiere: Eleven of the worst reality TV villains compete for $200,000 and the title of America's Ultimate Supervillain; a backyard surprise reveals a twist for the house.
Law & Order: SVU
An attempt on a respected judge's life is connected to an anonymous video posted to the SVU tip line; Rollins tries to help a victim come to terms with their abuse.
Love Story
John asks an important question; Carolyn and John publicly feud.
Matlock
Olympia and Matty each put together collateral for Julian, hoping to regain his trust after he makes a shocking discovery; an injunction case takes a turn when their client is detained by ICE agents.
The Pitt
In the wake of an IT shutdown, Princess must manage a completely analog ER; Al-Hashimi, Samira, and Mel assess a woman with sudden blindness.
The Traitors
Season 4 finale: The players must make a leap of faith; doubt and paranoia run through the castle; the faithfuls and traitors vie for the prize. ("The Traitors: UK" Season 4 also begins streaming.)
Trivial Pursuit
A pair of contestants from the world of analytics go head-to-head in the six categories in hopes of winning $20,000.
The Valley: Persian Style
Season 1 finale: At Tommy's suggestion, he and Mercedeh attend couples therapy where revelations about his past inform their present marital issues.
Going Dutch
Major Shah needs the weekend off to celebrate his anniversary with Celeste, convincing Papadakis to fill in as the Colonel's right-hand man.
Elsbeth
Elsbeth battles a wealthy biohacker (Hamish Linklater) who will do anything to stay young, including an extreme diet, vigorous exercise, and murder.
Grey's Anatomy
Teddy and Winston clash over a case; Owen and Jules treat a urologist; Lucas struggles with prioritizing patients.
The Hunting Party
Two decades after his apparent death, cult leader and serial killer Noah Cyrus (Kelsey Grammer) appears on the doorstep of one of his followers; the team races to stop his plans.