Bridgerton Boss Unpacks Surprise Post-Credits Scene: 'It's A Fairytale, Perfect Ending'

"Bridgerton" Season 4 ends with a magical moment — but you may have missed it if you failed to keep the credits rolling.

The fourth season's final episode is a big one: Sophie goes to jail; Benedict bails Sophie out of jail after discovering she's the mysterious Lady in Silver; the pair share a steamy bath; Michaela up and leaves Francesca after John dies, leaving her to grieve all by herself; the Bridgertons come up with a plan to fake Sophie's identity so that she and Benedict can be together — and the queen signs off on it; and there's a new Lady Whistledown!

So much happened, in fact, that "Bridgerton" showrunner Jess Brownell told TVLine that the Season 4 finale ending needed to be adjusted. Fans of the books already know that Benedict and Sophie's love culminates in marriage, but the Netflix adaptation almost makes you believe the show is deviating from Julia Quinn's blueprint.

After Sophie and Benedict share a kiss in the finale — in the very spot they once embraced with their faces hidden behind masks — Lady Whistledown effectively signs off.

"Dear reader, we are going to have so much fun," Julie Andrews narrates. Then, the credits begin to roll — without any nuptials in sight.