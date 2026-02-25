Robert Cosby Jr., Son Of RHOSLC's Mary Cosby, Dead At 23

Robert Cosby Jr., the son of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Mary Cosby, has died. He was 23.

Per TMZ, Robert died Monday evening after officers responded to a call of a possible overdose that turned into a death investigation. The cause of death has not been reported.

"Our beloved son Robert Jr. has been called home to the Lord," Mary said in a statement obtained by TMZ. "Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God's promise and in knowing he is finally at peace. We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow."

Robert has been featured in recent seasons of "RHOSLC," with Mary and her son sharing an intimate conversation about his substance abuse in Season 5. He told his mother he had been abusing Xanax, Adderall, cocaine, and opioid medication. He reported and that he had begun taking drugs when he turned 16 years old.

Robert later entered a 30-day rehab program, but shared in Season 6 that he was struggling to adjust to sobriety. Later, in the "RHOSLC" Season 6 reunion, Mary revealed that her son was arrested for allegedly violating a restraining order after visiting his estranged wife. (Their relationship was featured in Season 4 after it was revealed they had kept their nuptials a secret from Mary.)

Mary has been a cast member on "RHOSLC" since it premiered on Bravo in 2020, appearing as a full-time Housewife in Seasons 1,2, and 5. She was a "friend of" in Season 4, and she notably sat out Season 3.