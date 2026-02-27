Who Is Bridgerton's New Lady Whistledown? EP Teases A 'Messier' Gossip Columnist In Season 5

There's a new Lady Whistledown in town — and she isn't going to let our beloved "Bridgerton" crew off easy in Season 5.

The Season 4 finale of the Netflix series delivered a few plot twists — a surprise post-credits scene was among them — but none took us aback as much as Penelope's latest finding: A new Lady Whistledown has taken over her gossip column.

Given that this is a major change from the Julia Quinn novels from which the show is adapted, it's anybody's best guess as to who the identity of the writer may be. When TVLine spoke to "Bridgerton" showrunner Jess Brownell, she admitted that the series has "gone rogue" in hopes that it will create an opportunity for even more intrigue.

"We get to create a genuine mystery now," she said. "Because it was in the books that Penelope was Whistledown, we never felt like we could really play with that mystery that much."

But we have questions about the latest "Bridgerton" reveal — including who will voice the new Lady Whistledown? And how long will we have to wait for her identity to be revealed? Keep scrolling for all the latest Whistledown wisdom.