What To Watch This Week: 30+ Premieres, Finales, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
What follows is a look at the week ahead — a roundup of premieres and finales, published every Saturday afternoon, designed to help you plan your viewing for the next seven days.
If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!
What to Watch the Week of March 8
SUNDAY, MARCH 8
🎵 3 p.m. "Harry Styles: One Night in Manchester" (Netflix)
Styles performs his fourth studio album, "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally," for the first time at The Co-Op in Manchester, England.
📺 8 p.m. "Crossroad Springs" returns (Great American Family)
📺 10 p.m. "Rooster" (HBO)
Steve Carell leads this Bill Lawrence comedy about an author navigating a complicated relationship with his college-aged daughter.
MONDAY, MARCH 9
📺 "Sesame Street" Volume 2 (Netflix, four-episode binge)
📺 9 p.m. "Top Chef" Season 23 (Bravo)
📺 9 p.m. "The Ultimate Baking Championship" (Food Network)
Sixteen elite pastry chefs push their innovation and execution skills to the limit; Duff Goldman judges alongside a rotating panel of baking legends; Jesse Palmer hosts.
🎥 "Melania" (Prime Video)
TUESDAY, MARCH 10
📺 "One Piece" Season 2 (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
📺 9 p.m. "Vanderpump Rules" Season 12 Reunion, Part 2 of 2 (Bravo)
📺 9 p.m. "Wildcard Kitchen" Season 3 finale (Food Network)
🤣 "Derrick Stroup: Nostalgic" (Netflix comedy special)
🎥 9 p.m. "Fukushima: A Nuclear Nightmare" (HBO documentary)
In March 2011, a 9.0-magnitude earthquake triggered a tsunami that disabled the cooling systems of three nuclear reactors, forcing Japan's leaders to confront the unimaginable prospect of evacuating Tokyo.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
📺 "Age of Attraction" (Netflix, five-episode premiere)
Age is thrown out the window when singles search for their soulmates — but will the years come between them? Nick Viall and Natalie Joy host.
📺 "Scarpetta" (Prime Video)
Nicole Kidman stars as forensic pathologist Kay Scarpetta, who returns to her hometown to investigate a grisly murder and must confront her fraught relationship with her sister (Jamie Lee Curtis).
📺 "Sunny Days" (Hulu, eight-episode binge)
This darkly comedic Australian crime drama stars Will Forte as a strait-laced American who teams up with his loose cannon sister (played by D'Arcy Carden) to set up a spray tan business in Sydney.
📺 8 p.m. "Southern Charm" Season 11 finale (Bravo)
📺 9 p.m. "Love Is Blind: The Reunion" (Netflix)
📺 10:30 p.m. "Hollywood Squares" time slot premiere (CBS)
🎥 "Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere" (Netflix documentary)
With rare access and no holds barred, the documentarian investigates a growing ultra-masculine network and its controversial influencers.
🎥 "Zootopia 2" (Disney+)
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
📺 "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" Season 4 (Hulu, 10-episode binge)
📺 "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" Season 1 finale (Paramount+)
📺 "Virgin River" Season 7 (Netflix, 10-episode binge)
📺 11 p.m. "The Graham Norton Show" Season 33 finale (BBC America)
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
📺 "Dynasty: The Murdochs" (Netflix, four-episode binge)
Rupert Murdoch's children face off in a cutthroat succession battle for control of his vast media empire.
📺 "The Great British Baking Show: Juniors" Season 8 (The Roku Channel, 15-episode binge)
📺 "Twisted Yoga" (Apple TV, three-episode binge)
A group of young yoga students fall under the influence of reclusive Romanian "guru" Gregorian Bivolaru, the spiritual leader of an international network of yoga studios specializing in tantric rituals.
📺 8 p.m. "Celebrity Jeopardy!" Season 4 (ABC)
📺 8:30 p.m. "Stumble" Season 1 finale (NBC)
🎥 "It's Dorothy!" (Peacock)
SATURDAY, MARCH 14
📺 "The Madison" (Paramount+, three-episode premiere)
Michelle Pfeiffer and Patrick J. Adams star in the Taylor Sheridan drama, a study of grief and human connection following a New York City family navigating life in Montana's Madison River valley.
🏀 8:30 p.m. "NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC" Season 11 finale (ABC)