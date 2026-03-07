What To Watch This Week: 30+ Premieres, Finales, And More

SUNDAY, MARCH 8

🎵 3 p.m. "Harry Styles: One Night in Manchester" (Netflix)

Styles performs his fourth studio album, "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally," for the first time at The Co-Op in Manchester, England.

📺 8 p.m. "Crossroad Springs" returns (Great American Family)

📺 10 p.m. "Rooster" (HBO)

Steve Carell leads this Bill Lawrence comedy about an author navigating a complicated relationship with his college-aged daughter.

MONDAY, MARCH 9

📺 "Sesame Street" Volume 2 (Netflix, four-episode binge)

📺 9 p.m. "Top Chef" Season 23 (Bravo)

📺 9 p.m. "The Ultimate Baking Championship" (Food Network)

Sixteen elite pastry chefs push their innovation and execution skills to the limit; Duff Goldman judges alongside a rotating panel of baking legends; Jesse Palmer hosts.

🎥 "Melania" (Prime Video)

TUESDAY, MARCH 10

📺 "One Piece" Season 2 (Netflix, eight-episode binge)

📺 9 p.m. "Vanderpump Rules" Season 12 Reunion, Part 2 of 2 (Bravo)

📺 9 p.m. "Wildcard Kitchen" Season 3 finale (Food Network)

🤣 "Derrick Stroup: Nostalgic" (Netflix comedy special)

🎥 9 p.m. "Fukushima: A Nuclear Nightmare" (HBO documentary)

In March 2011, a 9.0-magnitude earthquake triggered a tsunami that disabled the cooling systems of three nuclear reactors, forcing Japan's leaders to confront the unimaginable prospect of evacuating Tokyo.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

📺 "Age of Attraction" (Netflix, five-episode premiere)

Age is thrown out the window when singles search for their soulmates — but will the years come between them? Nick Viall and Natalie Joy host.

📺 "Scarpetta" (Prime Video)

Nicole Kidman stars as forensic pathologist Kay Scarpetta, who returns to her hometown to investigate a grisly murder and must confront her fraught relationship with her sister (Jamie Lee Curtis).

📺 "Sunny Days" (Hulu, eight-episode binge)

This darkly comedic Australian crime drama stars Will Forte as a strait-laced American who teams up with his loose cannon sister (played by D'Arcy Carden) to set up a spray tan business in Sydney.

📺 8 p.m. "Southern Charm" Season 11 finale (Bravo)

📺 9 p.m. "Love Is Blind: The Reunion" (Netflix)

📺 10:30 p.m. "Hollywood Squares" time slot premiere (CBS)

🎥 "Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere" (Netflix documentary)

With rare access and no holds barred, the documentarian investigates a growing ultra-masculine network and its controversial influencers.

🎥 "Zootopia 2" (Disney+)

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

📺 "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" Season 4 (Hulu, 10-episode binge)

📺 "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" Season 1 finale (Paramount+)

📺 "Virgin River" Season 7 (Netflix, 10-episode binge)

📺 11 p.m. "The Graham Norton Show" Season 33 finale (BBC America)

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

📺 "Dynasty: The Murdochs" (Netflix, four-episode binge)

Rupert Murdoch's children face off in a cutthroat succession battle for control of his vast media empire.

📺 "The Great British Baking Show: Juniors" Season 8 (The Roku Channel, 15-episode binge)

📺 "Twisted Yoga" (Apple TV, three-episode binge)

A group of young yoga students fall under the influence of reclusive Romanian "guru" Gregorian Bivolaru, the spiritual leader of an international network of yoga studios specializing in tantric rituals.

📺 8 p.m. "Celebrity Jeopardy!" Season 4 (ABC)

📺 8:30 p.m. "Stumble" Season 1 finale (NBC)

🎥 "It's Dorothy!" (Peacock)

SATURDAY, MARCH 14

📺 "The Madison" (Paramount+, three-episode premiere)

Michelle Pfeiffer and Patrick J. Adams star in the Taylor Sheridan drama, a study of grief and human connection following a New York City family navigating life in Montana's Madison River valley.

🏀 8:30 p.m. "NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC" Season 11 finale (ABC)