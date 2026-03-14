What To Watch This Week: 30+ Premieres, Finales, And More

SUNDAY, MARCH 15

🏀 1 p.m. "NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC" Season 11 finale (ABC)

🏆 7 p.m. Oscars (ABC, hosted by Conan O'Brien)

📺 9 p.m. "Married to Medicine" Season 12 finale (Bravo)

📺 9 p.m. "Property Brothers: Under Pressure" (HGTV)

Drew and Jonathan Scott help wary buyers make confident, informed decisions for the biggest purchase of their lives.

📺 10:30 p.m. "The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose" (ABC)

Eighteen former Bachelorettes look back on their journeys and offer heartfelt advice to the newest leading lady, Taylor Frankie Paul.

📺 11:30 p.m. "Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal" Season 3 finale (Adult Swim)

MONDAY, MARCH 16

📺 9 p.m. "Born to Bowl" (HBO)

The five-part docuseries follows five pro bowlers — Kyle Troup, Anthony Simonsen, EJ Tackett, Cameron Crowe, and Jason Belmonte — as they chase glory, respect, and much-needed prize money.

🎥 "The Plastic Detox" (Netflix documentary)

When six couples embark on a plastic detox within their homes, it changes their families forever.

TUESDAY, MARCH 17

📺 10 p.m. "Secrets Declassified With David Duchovny" Season 2 (History)

🤣 "Mark Normand: None Too Pleased" (Netflix comedy special)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18

📺 "Cross" Season 2 finale (Prime Video)

📺 "Imperfect Women" (Apple TV, two-episode premiere)

Based on Araminta Hall's novel, the limited series stars Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington and Kate Mara as longtime friends whose lives are upended by a shocking crime.

📺 "Invincible" Season 4 (Prime Video, three-episode premiere)

📺 "The Lady" (BritBox)

The four-part drama captures the rise and fall of former royal aide Jane Andrews, played by Mia McKenna-Bruce, and co-stars Natalie Dormer as Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, and Ed Speleers as Thomas Cressman.

📺 "Ten Pound Poms" Season 2 finale (BritBox)

📺 8 p.m. "Southern Charm" Season 11 Reunion, Part 1 of 2 (Bravo)

📺 9:30 p.m. "Pawn Stars" Season 24 finale (History)

🎥 "Super Bowl Champions: The 2025 Seattle Seahawks" (The Roku Channel documentary)

Narrated by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, the documentary looks back at the Seahawks' 2025 season through game broadcast footage, including extended highlights of Seattle's victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

📺 "Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black" Season 2, Part 2 (Netflix, eight-episode binge)

📺 9 p.m. "That Thrifting Show With Lara Spencer" (Freeform)

The vintage design expert gives two designer duos identical rooms and a limited budget, challenging them to treasure hunt for thrifted finds and transform the spaces into beautiful, layered rooms in a race against the clock. (All six episodes drop Friday on Hulu.)

🎥 "Meal Ticket" (Prime Video documentary)

The film spotlights the McDonald's All American Games, the annual high school showcase that launched stars like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Candace Parker, and Shaq.

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

📺 "Deadloch" Season 2 (Prime Video, two-episode premiere)

📺 "Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat" (Prime Video, three-episode premiere)

The next installment of the documentary-style comedy captures a corporate offsite event at a family-owned hot sauce company from the perspective of a recently hired temporary worker.

📺 9 p.m. "Neighbors" Season 1 finale (HBO)

🎥 "Is This Thing On?" (Hulu)

🎥 "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man" (Netflix movie)

Amidst the chaos of WWII, Tommy Shelby is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet.

🎥 "The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel" (Netflix documentary)

Explore the formative years of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the profound influence of original bandmate Hillel Slovak.

🎥 "Wicked: For Good" (Peacock)

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

📺 "Hope Valley: 1874" (Hallmark+)

Bethany Joy Lenz stars in this "When Calls the Heart" prequel exploreing the earliest days of the frontier settlement that later became Hope Valley. (Subsequent episodes will stream Thursdays, starting March 26.)

📺 "The Madison" Season 1 finale (Paramount+, three episodes)

🎵 7 a.m. "BTS: The Comeback Live – Arirang" (Netflix concert event)

BTS members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook reunite for their first performance following the members' completion of South Korea's mandatory military service.