What To Watch This Week: 40+ Premieres, Finales, And More

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

📺 8 p.m. "Call the Midwife" Season 15 (PBS)

📺 ~8 p.m. "Saturday Night Live UK" Stateside premiere (Peacock)

📺 8 p.m. "The Faithful" (Fox, three-week event)

The limited series offers a dramatized retelling of the Book of Genesis, told through the lives of five Old Testament women — including Sarah (Minnie Driver), Hagar (Natacha Karam), Rebekah (Alexa Davalos), Leah (Millie Brady), and Rachel (Blu Hunt).

📺 9 p.m. "The Forsytes" (PBS)

Desire, ambition, and betrayal simmer at the heart of this costume drama inspired by John Galsworthy's novels, chronicling the lives, loves, trials, and triumphs of a wealthy Victorian era stockbroking family; Stephen Moyer, Jack Davenport, and Millie Gibson star.

📺 9 p.m. "Married to Medicine" Season 12 Reunion, Part 1 of 2 (Bravo)

📺 9 p.m. "Standoff: The FBI, Power and Paranoia" (CNN, two-episode premiere)

Airing of two consecutive Sundays, the four-part docuseries examines the relationship between FBI directors and the presidents they serve.

📺 10 p.m. "The Count of Monte Cristo" (PBS)

This latest adaptation of the Alexandre Dumas classic casts Sam Claflin as Edmond Dantes, the young sailor falsely accused of treason and imprisoned without trial in the Château d'If, a grim island fortress off Marseille, France.

📺 10:30 p.m. "The Comeback" final season (HBO)

🎥 "Mercy" (Prime Video)

MONDAY, MARCH 23

📺 "Inside" Season 3 (Netflix)

📺 9 p.m. "FBI" Episode No. 150 (CBS)

🤣 "Kountry Wayne: Nostalgia" (Prime Video comedy special)

🎥 "Sentimental Value" (Hulu)

TUESDAY, MARCH 24

📺 "Hannah Montana: 20th Anniversary Special" (Disney+)

Filmed in front of a live studio audience, the special returns to the Stewart family living room as "Call Me Daddy" host Alex Cooper interviews Miley Cyrus.

📺 8 p.m. "NCIS" No. 500 (CBS)

📺 9 p.m. "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 (Disney+)

🤣 "Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride" (Netflix comedy special)

🎥 10 p.m. "White With Fear" (PBS documentary)

From filmmaker Andrew Goldberg comes an examination of how some American conservatives and political operatives have successfully weaponized racism and fear for decades.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

📺 "Age of Attraction" Season 1 finale (Netflix)

📺 "Bait" (Prime Video, six-episode binge)

Riz Ahmed plays a struggling actor whose life spirals out of control over four wild days, triggered by the audition of a lifetime.

📺 "Homicide: New York" Season 2 (Netflix, five-episode binge)

⚾️ 7 p.m. MLB Opening Night (Netflix live event)

📺 8 p.m. "Southern Charm" Season 11 Reunion, Part 2 of 2 (Bravo)

📺 9 p.m. "Fear Factor: House of Fear" Season 1 finale (Fox)

🎥 "Anaconda" (Netflix)

🎥 "Pretty Lethal" (Prime Video movie)

In this action thriller, five rival ballerinas — including Iris Apatow, Lana Condor, and Maddie Ziegler — are stranded en route to a competition and forced to take shelter at a remote inn run by a reclusive former ballet prodigy (Uma Thurman).

🎥 "Primate" (Paramount+)

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

📺 "Hope Valley: 1874" Episode 2/time slot premiere (Hallmark+)

📺 "Love Overboard" (Hulu, nine-episode binge)

Step aboard the ultimate luxury yacht, where sexy singles are ready to mix and mingle... and find love; Gabby Windey hosts.

📺 "Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)

An atmospheric horror series set at a wedding, following a bride (Camila Morrone) and groom (Adam DiMarco) in the week leading up to their ill-fated nuptials; Jennifer Jason Leigh co-stars.

⚾️ 1 p.m. "Sunday Night Baseball" Season 37 (NBC, special day)

🏆 8 p.m. iHeartRadio Music Awards (Fox)

📺 9 p.m. "Love Story" Season 1 finale (FX)

📺 10 p.m. "It Couldn't Happen Here" Season 3 finale (Sundance TV)

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

📺 "Dreaming Whilst Black" Season 2 finale (Paramount+)

📺 "For All Mankind" Season 5 (Apple TV)

🏈 8 p.m. "Fox UFL Friday" Season 2 (Fox)

⚾️ 8:15 p.m. "Friday Night Baseball" Season 5 (Apple TV)

📺 9 p.m. "Martha Graham Dance Company: We Are Our Time" (PBS)

Airing over two consecutive Fridays, the docuseries offers a behind-the-scenes portrait of the company, exploring Graham's legacy through the dancers who embody her work today; woven throughout are the words of Graham herself, spoken by Meryl Streep.

🤣 8 p.m. "Color Theories by Julio Torres" (HBO comedy special)

🎥 "Bambi: The Reckoning" (Peacock)

🎥 "BTS: The Return" (Netflix documentary)

The film showcases the making of BTS' comeback album, "Arirang."

🎥 "Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice" (Hulu movie)

The R-rated action-comedy follows two gangsters (Vince Vaughn and James Marsden) and the woman they love (Eiza González) trying to survive the most dangerous night of their lives. Oh, and there's a time machine involved.

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

⚾️ 7 p.m. "Baseball Night in America" Season 12 (Fox)

📺 8 p.m. "Crossroad Springs" Season 1 finale (Great American Family)

📺 9 p.m. "Have I Got News for You" Season 4 finale (CNN)