Casting News: Jake Johnson Plays P.I. For NBC, Emma Roberts' Bride Wars, And More

Jake Johnson is about to do some snooping: He's signed on to play a private eye in an NBC comedy pilot from "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" writers Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici, TVLine has learned.

Johnson will play Mickey, who was an LAPD cop "until his life imploded three years ago," per the official description. "Smart, cynical and heartbroken, but trying to pretend he's not, Mickey is a private investigator with a knack for solving cases."

The untitled half-hour comedy earned a pilot order at NBC in January. Goor and Del Tredici will both serve as writers and executive producers. The series "continues the proud tradition of Los Angeles private eyes that began with Philip Marlowe and will end with this show," the official logline reads.

Johnson is best known for playing Nick Miller on the Fox comedy "New Girl," which wrapped up a seven-season run in 2018. He also played porn publisher Doug Renetti on "Minx," which aired on HBO Max and Starz for two seasons. His other TV credits include "Stumptown" and "Hoops."