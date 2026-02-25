Casting News: Jake Johnson Plays P.I. For NBC, Emma Roberts' Bride Wars, And More
Jake Johnson is about to do some snooping: He's signed on to play a private eye in an NBC comedy pilot from "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" writers Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici, TVLine has learned.
Johnson will play Mickey, who was an LAPD cop "until his life imploded three years ago," per the official description. "Smart, cynical and heartbroken, but trying to pretend he's not, Mickey is a private investigator with a knack for solving cases."
The untitled half-hour comedy earned a pilot order at NBC in January. Goor and Del Tredici will both serve as writers and executive producers. The series "continues the proud tradition of Los Angeles private eyes that began with Philip Marlowe and will end with this show," the official logline reads.
Johnson is best known for playing Nick Miller on the Fox comedy "New Girl," which wrapped up a seven-season run in 2018. He also played porn publisher Doug Renetti on "Minx," which aired on HBO Max and Starz for two seasons. His other TV credits include "Stumptown" and "Hoops."
In other casting news...
* Emma Roberts ("American Horror Story") will star in a series adaptation of the 2009 rom-com "Bride Wars" in development at Peacock. Billed as "a fresh, loose reimagining of the original," Peacock's "Bride Wars" will star Roberts as a big-city wedding planner who arrives in a small town and clashes with a local planner: "As the two women battle to plan the same wedding, their rivalry quickly escalates into a larger clash over friendship, community, and, ultimately, love."
* "Yellowjackets" has added Molly Ringwald ("Riverdale") and June Squibb ("Good Girls") to its cast for the upcoming fourth and final season, Deadline reports. Ringwald will reportedly recur as Van's mom Vicky, "a recently recovered alcoholic trying her best to course-correct her past"; no details on Squibb's character have been released.
* Matt Dillon ("High Desert") will star in MGM+'s "The Magnificent Seven," a reimagining of the classic 1960 Western. He'll play stoic ringleader Chris Adams, the role played by Yul Brenner in the original.
* Netflix's "Untamed" has added Moon Bloodgood ("Falling Skies") and Kekoa Kekumano ("Rescue: HI-Surf") to its Season 2 cast as series regulars, the streamer has announced. Also joining the cast as recurring guest stars: Luciane Buchanan ("The Night Agent"), Moronai Kanekoa ("Bosch: Legacy"), Robbie Magasiva ("Wentworth"), Myra Molloy ("The Bold Type"), Branscombe Richmond ("Chief of War"), and Joe Tippett ("Mare of Easttown").