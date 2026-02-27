Matlock's Jason Ritter Unpacks That Bombshell Twist And The Fallout For Julian — Grade The Winter Premiere!

TVLINE | We know Julian always is seeking approval from his father, and we saw him have some tender moments this week with Senior in the hospital. Does he have a loyalty to his father that might supersede anything he feels for Olympia and Matty, especially when his father is ailing like that?

I think that's one of the big questions. It threw such a huge wrench into the first half of the season where it's easy to see Senior as this powerful villain and this person who's caused all of this pain to Julian and throwing him under the bus a million times. But when you see someone so vulnerable lying in a hospital bed and they're reaching out to you, do those emotions and those feelings of approval just come swimming back, knowing that maybe these are the last moments that I could potentially get this thing that I've been seeking since I was a child? But yeah, that definitely is a vulnerability, and whether or not it'll be a liability for Julian remains to be seen. But I love that they added that in, because it makes it so complicated. Also, now that [Senior] is in this vulnerable state, the idea of him being in prison is a whole other ball of wax.

TVLINE | So how does this play out for the rest of the season? Is Julian in self-preservation mode? Does he go on the attack? What kind of Julian do we see for the rest of Season 2?

Well, I think we definitely see a more honest Julian. In the first season, everything's kind of fine. He doesn't realize that he's being tracked and hunted, and he's just kind of going about his life. And this season, we've seen a Julian who knows that his worst secret is coming out, and he's panicked, and he's in self-preservation mode.

I think he's also sort of grappling with this thing that he's been grappling with for a while, which is: One of the things that drives him crazy about his dad is that his dad has never had to face any kind of consequence. Any time it seems like his dad's back is up against the wall, his dad has figured out a way to get around it, or throw someone else under the bus. So in the first season, when [Julian] comes clean about his affair, it's because he wants to be different. He wants to be honest, he wants to be accountable. He doesn't want to just skate through life. So he has these conflicting feelings of, "Yes, being accountable is important, but I also am a father. I don't want to be in prison, with my kids growing up in these formative years." So he's in a bad spot, to put it lightly, and I think he's trying to figure a way out. But he knows by the end of this first episode back that he's not holding the cards that he thought he was holding.