Why The Big Bang Theory Didn't Show Howard And Bernadette's Babies

"The Big Bang Theory" showrunner Steve Molaro told TVLine the creative reasoning behind keeping Halley off-screen upon her arrival. Molaro explained, "She is a loving tribute to her grandmother — this is a nice way for us to keep [Mrs. Wolowitz] alive."

Halley's grandmother and Howard's mother, played by Carol Ann Susi, was never seen and was only ever heard, typically shouting at Howard in her harsh, rasping voice. When Susi passed away in 2014, the writers had Mrs. Wolowitz pass as well. Later, after Halley was born, she was identified by her distinctive grating cry, which sounded strikingly similar to her late grandmother's voice.

An additional factor to this decision, Molaro pointed out, was that keeping Halley off screen meant "we don't have to have a baby on the set, so it solved lots of problems." This was a consideration that was further highlighted by executive producer Steve Holland in an interview with Entertainment Tonight when Howard and Bernadette had their second child. Holland revealed he was "not a fan of actually having babies on set," explaining that "it makes me feel terrible for them, so I'm not super excited to have someone haul their newborn twins and shove them in front of a camera."

But it proved impossible to keep the Wolowitz children off camera forever. Halley and Neil Michael finally appeared, played by Sailah Nicol and Nate Ash, for a brief scene in the finale to "The Big Bang Theory."