Doctor Who Almost Had A Crossover With One Star Trek Series

"Star Trek" and "Doctor Who" are both long-running sci-fi franchises that feature plenty of action while advocating diplomacy and peaceful methods. Of course, they have many differences, but their similarities and devoted fanbases make them fun targets for crossover speculation. And that potential does not go unnoticed by the "Doctor Who" revival era's first showrunner, either.

With the exception of a single 1996 TV movie, "Doctor Who" had been off the air since 1989 when Russell T Davies landed the job of bringing the show back. At the time, "Star Trek: Enterprise" was on its last legs on UPN, eventually coming to an end in May 2005, just a few months after the Christopher Eccleston-led "Doctor Who" premiered in March 2005. For a while, though, "Doctor Who" plans and "Enterprise" overlapped long enough for Davies to entertain the idea of a crossover event — which he suspected would also have involved the mother of all writing room face-offs.

"The very first year, we talked about it," he told The Times (via Winter Is Coming) in 2009. "Then, 'Star Trek' finally went off air. Landing the TARDIS on board the Enterprise would have been magnificent. Can you imagine what their script department would have wanted and what I would have wanted? It would have been the biggest battle."