Former Bachelor Host Chris Harrison's New 'Traditional Marriage' Dating Show Lands At Fox Nation

Longtime "Bachelor" host Chris Harrison is trading Bachelor Nation for Fox Nation: He'll host a new, traditional marriage-minded dating show for the streamer, a spokesperson confirms to TVLine. (Deadline first reported the news.)

The untitled series will search for single men and women who want a "traditional, marriage-minded partnership built on commitment and shared values" and are "dating with real intention," per the official description. Pre-production is currently underway, with a premiere date slated for next year.

The show will center on several women on "a relationship journey designed for individuals seeking lasting commitment," the description adds. "Blending romance, real-world compatibility tests and emotionally charged eliminations, the series reimagines modern dating through the lens of shared values, authenticity, and the goal of marriage."

Harrison teased the series on social media a few weeks ago, putting out a casting call for singles "who believe in clear roles, long-term commitment, and building a life together."

Harrison hosted ABC's "The Bachelor" for nearly two decades, beginning with its 2002 debut and including spin-offs "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise." But in 2021, Harrison stepped down from the franchise amid a firestorm of controversy when he defended contestant Rachael Kirkconnell after photos surfaced of her attending an antebellum party in college. Harrison apologized for his comments, but he formally parted ways with the show months later, with Jesse Palmer taking over as permanent host of "The Bachelor."

Will you follow Chris Harrison to his new dating show on Fox Nation? Hit the comments and share your thoughts!