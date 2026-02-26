Survivor 50's First Boot Claims She Was Set Up — and She's Naming Names! (Watch)
Spoilers ahead for the premiere of "Survivor 50"!
"Survivor 50" premiered Wednesday, welcoming back 24 all-star players from all eras of the show's 25-year history, and it didn't take long for the blood to start spilling.
Somebody had to be the first out, and unfortunately for the only "Survivor: Borneo" castaway, that player was Jenna Lewis-Dougherty. In our exit interview with the Season 1 player (watch it in full above), she revealed that she wasn't actually the first person to float Cirie's name to her Cila tribe. That person, she says, was actually Mr. Christian Hubicki! According to her, the "David vs. Goliath" vet was the first to point to Cirie as the tribe's biggest threat, and after conversing with Rick Devens, the message was sent to Cirie that Jenna was coming for her.
"I didn't know that Christian set me up that way," Lewis-Doughtery tells TVLine. "I didn't say Cirie. I thought I was going along with what Christian wanted and trying to ingratiate myself."
Below, Jenna explains her side of what went down, and why she felt like she was "late to the party." She also comments on the amazing footage from Season 1 that was shown and why she thought Joe and Savannah might've been her saving grace. (And later, check out some additional Episode 1 thoughts here!)
TVLINE | Jenna, I'm so sorry you were the first to go. How crushed were you after that Tribal Council?
JENNA LEWIS-DOUGHERTY | In the moment I was really crushed, but you know, there's also that surprise. I knew that I'd get votes with Cirie and Ozzy, but I truly believed Christian, so he's a very good actor. He's going to be the little chess master, but I was upset. On the flip side, when I saw the breakdown of the tribes, I really felt like I had no connection. I felt like these people already had their connections. Can you imagine in a social game, getting to start with somebody that you've played the game with twice? I don't care that you voted each other [in the past]. It's someone you know. It's a touchstone. And the same with Christian and Emily in his pregame interviews, which we didn't know. He's like, "I consider Emily, outside of the game, like a really good friend." Well, what a gift. What a gift to start a social game with a really good friend. I didn't have anybody that I'd seen in 20 years, and there was only Colby, and I wasn't even put on his tribe, but Cirie and Ozzy were put together, and Colby and Stephanie were put together. The other OGs had this one person to trust and build off of. I kind of feel like I was a sacrificial lamb over there.
Jenna wasn't the first one to float Cirie's name
TVLINE | Now, it seemed like you started dropping Cirie's name before the immunity challenge...
So this is the thing that happened. Christian did this. So we were sitting first day, we'd built the shelter and we were kind of all getting to know each other and talking and I said, "How do you feel about this group? Who do you think are threats?" And he goes, "Well, I'm going to go sit by who I think is the biggest threat, and he goes over and he sits next to Cirie, [and] talks with her for a couple minutes. And I was talking to Rick Devens and he comes back over and he's like, "Did you see who I sat next to?" And I was like, "Yeah, you sat next to Cirie," and he goes, "She's the biggest threat and she has a lot of people on the other side." And he said, almost verbatim, if she gets to a swap or a merge, she'll be in the wind and we'll never have another chance.
And this is what I don't see out there. Christian takes Devens aside and says, "I'm Spock, you're Captain Kirk. I'm gonna think for us. You're gonna go do whatever I tell you, you're gonna do." And then cut to, Christian sends Devens to the water well to tell Cirie, "Jenna said your name." And then they repeat what I already said, but it was with Christian. They failed to go, "Oh, Christian said she's the biggest threat, and Jenna agreed." Cirie was not the first person I named. I was just feeling like there were 22 groups that I couldn't get into, and I was trying to kind of pull Savannah and Joe into something, but for two new school players that are all working fast, they didn't even make a decision before Tribal Council. Could not get them together to see the threat or anything. They just didn't even know how to vote. There was no cohesion there. But yeah, it was really interesting to see that because I didn't get to see that [on the island]. I didn't know that Christian set me up that way. I didn't say Cirie. I thought I was going along with what Christian wanted and trying to ingratiate myself.
TVLINE | The plot thickens! Who was the first name you mentioned?
I was thinking maybe Emily, but you know how bad that probably went over when I told Christian, but I didn't know at the time that Emily and him considered each other good friends. But I didn't say a name to Christian until after he said Cirie because I didn't want to throw someone else out. I went with what he said. So I was like, "Yes, OK, Cirie," and I really wanted to feel like I had somebody. So I was kind of like, "Yeah, Cirie. I'll try to get Savannah. Let's do this."
If you looked at a roster of "Survivor 50," and you said, "Who's the biggest threat?" Cirie is the biggest threat. And that's what I said. We both said, "This is the biggest threat." She's also a liability out there. Those first challenges are all physical. None of them are something that you could get through without having everyone do it. They're all physical and grueling in the beginning. So when you, before the merge, are carrying something that is a liability, there will be collateral damage. It won't be her, but there will be collateral damage to Cirie losing these immunity challenges for you. So you have to really think about, do you want to keep going and risking that you're the one that's going to be the collateral damage?
A love letter to Borneo
TVLINE | I was out there watching Cirie struggle with the monkey's fist, and it took her maybe 15-20 minutes to accomplish that task. Did you think that would be the nail in her coffin?
Joe started talking about how we didn't want to go back to Tribal. So yeah, that was really bad that she did that. Then Savannah, I think Savannah and Devens, we were sitting on the rock and they were like, "Yeah, that's really bad. We should definitely get her out, threat liability," the same conversations, and I remember talking about duos. And then you saw Deven's bring it up like, "Did you see how fast Ozzy stuck up for Cirie, we gotta be worried about that." Then they threw Ozzy's name out. So then Devens had come back to Savannah and I like, "What do you think about Ozzy?" And I was like, "OK," so I really thought Ozzy and Cirie were being targeted, and I was like, "that's great pressure off me."
Christian, Emily, and Devins were obviously a group. Joe was like, "I really don't want to vote [Cirie] out," and Savannah said the same thing about me. They were not cohesive. It was two groups, just like how we felt when we landed. I was worried about being late to the party, and they all thought, "she wasn't invited to the party." That's how it felt. I was like, "Hey, sorry I'm late," and they were like, "What's she doing here?" I thought really my only good opening was trying to get with Christian, Joe, and Savannah. They all told me like they were voting for Cirie and we'd had those conversations right before, like, Cirie or Ozzy?
But Christian is the one who named Cirie first, then sent Devens, his little Captain Kirk, over there to do his dirty work. One-hundred percent, Christian said it first. I will look him in the eye. Get him on here. I will take a deposition from Christian Hubicki. I'm no attorney. I'm not Genevieve or Kyle, but I would be like, "Did you not say these words? Did you not say her name first and say, 'I'm going to go sit by her?'"
TVLINE | I was at your camp when Savannah told everyone that she won Season 49. What were your thoughts about that reveal, and what did you think about Savannah in general?
Savannah and I had already taken a walk and chatted, and she'd already told me that she'd won, and she told me that she won four immunity challenges and that she was a challenge beast, and I thought, "Oh my God, awesome," because I'm feeling like she wouldn't have connections either. So I was like, "Great, this is somebody that I can work with." Her and Joe, I was actually thinking. They weren't quite so cohesive together, and I don't know who they thought they were aligned with. They, too, were late to the party without being invited.
TVLINE | The premiere played like a love letter to the original "Borneo" season. What feelings did all of that footage drum up?
I'll get teary eyed even talking about it. They really gave me a really good edit and send off. It felt like a love letter. They were probably like, look, she came in, played hard and fast, but it just didn't work out with the people in her tribe. I really feel like I was doomed because of my tribe, but it was a beautiful love letter. Everybody in my inbox this morning was talking about that scene where my eyes are closed, and then it comes up to my eyes and it shows us walking through the village and it was really beautiful. It's heartbreaking, but it's beautiful.
TVLINE | Any last words on your "Survivor 50" experience, Jenna?
They gave me a love letter and I appreciate that. I love "Survivor." I will always feel grateful to be on "Survivor 50." What an epic event. It didn't end the way I wanted, but it's not going to end the way everyone wants, for 23 of us. So whether it's first or whether it's 23rd, you're going to be interviewing all of us, and we're all going to be big losers again.