TVLINE | Now, it seemed like you started dropping Cirie's name before the immunity challenge...

So this is the thing that happened. Christian did this. So we were sitting first day, we'd built the shelter and we were kind of all getting to know each other and talking and I said, "How do you feel about this group? Who do you think are threats?" And he goes, "Well, I'm going to go sit by who I think is the biggest threat, and he goes over and he sits next to Cirie, [and] talks with her for a couple minutes. And I was talking to Rick Devens and he comes back over and he's like, "Did you see who I sat next to?" And I was like, "Yeah, you sat next to Cirie," and he goes, "She's the biggest threat and she has a lot of people on the other side." And he said, almost verbatim, if she gets to a swap or a merge, she'll be in the wind and we'll never have another chance.

And this is what I don't see out there. Christian takes Devens aside and says, "I'm Spock, you're Captain Kirk. I'm gonna think for us. You're gonna go do whatever I tell you, you're gonna do." And then cut to, Christian sends Devens to the water well to tell Cirie, "Jenna said your name." And then they repeat what I already said, but it was with Christian. They failed to go, "Oh, Christian said she's the biggest threat, and Jenna agreed." Cirie was not the first person I named. I was just feeling like there were 22 groups that I couldn't get into, and I was trying to kind of pull Savannah and Joe into something, but for two new school players that are all working fast, they didn't even make a decision before Tribal Council. Could not get them together to see the threat or anything. They just didn't even know how to vote. There was no cohesion there. But yeah, it was really interesting to see that because I didn't get to see that [on the island]. I didn't know that Christian set me up that way. I didn't say Cirie. I thought I was going along with what Christian wanted and trying to ingratiate myself.

TVLINE | The plot thickens! Who was the first name you mentioned?

I was thinking maybe Emily, but you know how bad that probably went over when I told Christian, but I didn't know at the time that Emily and him considered each other good friends. But I didn't say a name to Christian until after he said Cirie because I didn't want to throw someone else out. I went with what he said. So I was like, "Yes, OK, Cirie," and I really wanted to feel like I had somebody. So I was kind of like, "Yeah, Cirie. I'll try to get Savannah. Let's do this."

If you looked at a roster of "Survivor 50," and you said, "Who's the biggest threat?" Cirie is the biggest threat. And that's what I said. We both said, "This is the biggest threat." She's also a liability out there. Those first challenges are all physical. None of them are something that you could get through without having everyone do it. They're all physical and grueling in the beginning. So when you, before the merge, are carrying something that is a liability, there will be collateral damage. It won't be her, but there will be collateral damage to Cirie losing these immunity challenges for you. So you have to really think about, do you want to keep going and risking that you're the one that's going to be the collateral damage?