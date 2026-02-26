Animal Control Renewed For Season 5 At Fox

Fox is once again calling "Animal Control": The Joel McHale-led comedy has been renewed for Season 5, TVLine has learned.

McHale stars as Frank Shaw, a former cop who serves as the ringleader of a group of local animal control officers. The supporting cast includes Michael Rowland as Fred "Shred" Taylor, Vella Lovell as Emily Price, Ravi Patel as Amit Patel, Grace Palmer as Victoria Sands, Gerry Dee as Templeton Dudge, and Kyla Pratt as Daisy.

"With the writing, ensemble, and audience response all landing at new levels, renewing 'Animal Control' was an easy decision," Fox president Michael Thorn said in a statement. "The series launched to new highs in its fourth season, which is a direct reflection of the show's continued creative growth, outstanding producing team, and the incredible Joel McHale as our lead."

Debuting in 2023, "Animal Control" returned for Season 4 in January after a special sneak preview in December following NFL football. Season 4 airs Thursdays at 9 pm on Fox, with the season finale slated for April. Fellow Thursday night Fox comedy "Going Dutch," starring Denis Leary, is still awaiting word on a possible renewal, though.

