Michaela McManus Joins The Rockford Files Reboot Pilot As David Boreanaz's Love Interest (Sound Familiar?)

Meet the main woman in Jim Rockford's life.

"Law & Order: SVU" alum Michaela McManus has been cast in the pilot for NBC's upcoming reboot of "The Rockford Files," TVLine has confirmed. She'll play Kate, an East Hollywood detective "whose romantic relationship to Rockford got complicated after he publicly accused fellow officers of framing him," per the official character description.

As previously reported, David Boreanaz ("Bones," "Angel") will lead the potential series update of the 1970s detective drama, in the role that James Garner played in the original series.

Mike Daniels ("Sons of Anarchy") will helm the project, which is billed as "a contemporary update on the classic series of the same name." The potential reboot will find James Rockford "newly paroled after doing time for a crime he didn't commit" and returning to his life as a private investigator "using his charm and wit to solve cases around Los Angeles," per the official description. "It doesn't take long for his quest for legitimacy to land him squarely in the crosshairs of both local police and organized crime."