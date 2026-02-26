Michaela McManus Joins The Rockford Files Reboot Pilot As David Boreanaz's Love Interest (Sound Familiar?)
Meet the main woman in Jim Rockford's life.
"Law & Order: SVU" alum Michaela McManus has been cast in the pilot for NBC's upcoming reboot of "The Rockford Files," TVLine has confirmed. She'll play Kate, an East Hollywood detective "whose romantic relationship to Rockford got complicated after he publicly accused fellow officers of framing him," per the official character description.
As previously reported, David Boreanaz ("Bones," "Angel") will lead the potential series update of the 1970s detective drama, in the role that James Garner played in the original series.
Mike Daniels ("Sons of Anarchy") will helm the project, which is billed as "a contemporary update on the classic series of the same name." The potential reboot will find James Rockford "newly paroled after doing time for a crime he didn't commit" and returning to his life as a private investigator "using his charm and wit to solve cases around Los Angeles," per the official description. "It doesn't take long for his quest for legitimacy to land him squarely in the crosshairs of both local police and organized crime."
Michaela McManus' previous work includes acting opposite David Boreanaz
Michaela McManus currently can be seen in Fox's "Memory of a Killer" opposite Patrick Dempsey. Her TV resumé includes "Law & Order: SVU" (as seen above), "One Tree Hill," "The Vampire Diaries," "Awake," "Aquarius," "You," "The Orville," and "The Village."
"The Rockford Files" reboot will be a reunion of sorts for McManus and Boreanaz: She played Alana Hayes, wife of Boreanaz's Jason Hayes, on the CBS/Paramount+ drama "SEAL Team."
She currently portrays Nicky in the Patrick Dempsey-led Fox drama, "Memory of a Killer."
Do you hope "The Rockford Files" gets ordered to series, if only to see McManus and Boreanaz play opposite each other again? Hit the comments with your thoughts!