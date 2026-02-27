The Traitors Finale: The 3 Most Killer Moments Revealed — Plus, Who Won The Cash?

With the Final 4 standing around the Fire of Truth, the second Olympian was then banished from the game, just minutes away from the finish line. With Tara gone, the real fireworks began, as Maura and Rob both voted to banish again. The two traitors slung arrows at each other, leaving the final deciding vote to Maura, who sent Eric out of Alan's not-so-humble abode.

The stage was then set for the ultimate betrayal, and boy, was it a good one. With Rob and Maura standing "at the precipice of victory," Alan asked the two finalists to reveal their true identities. Maura tried to fake Rob out by starting her spiel with, "I'm sorry..." Little did she know, she was standing in front of a mastermind and the joke was on her. Rob revealed that he'd been a traitor all along, and the look on her face was priceless. Jaw dropped. Pure shock. She called him "an absolute a**hole," and said, "you're a piece of work... you've embarrassed me." She then ordered him to stop talking as she struggled to soak it all in. But after a few moments, she told him there were no hard feelings. (But she also said he'd never have a girlfriend, so yeah, mixed messages there!) Rob's final prize pot: $220,800. A nice chunk of change that he didn't have to split with a single other soul.

