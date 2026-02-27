The Traitors Finale: The 3 Most Killer Moments Revealed — Plus, Who Won The Cash?
"The Traitors" has crowned a new champion!
A deceitful and villainous traitor came out on top and snatched the gold, but not before leaving a pile of murdered and banished bodies in his wake. Thursday's Season 4 finale began with the fall of yet another faithful, and it was "Dancing With the Stars" vet Mark Ballas who was chosen by Rob and Eric to, ahem, dance with the dead. (R.I.P., Mark! You made it to the finale, and yet, we barely knew ya!)
After Mark was placed leisurely inside his coffin (this show is very obsessed with coffins these days), one final challenge, a last roundtable, and the season-ending Fire of Truth ceremony stood between the victor and his spoils. All things considered, we've selected the biggest and best moments from the one-hour-plus finale, so keep on scrolling to find out who survived to the bitter end and who emerged from the castle with a fatter wallet.
Rob's leap of faith
The final mission had the players answering questions and dropping their answers out of a helicopter. It was pretty par for the course as far as "Traitors" challenges go, but the best moment of the whole shebang? Rob and Maura were given a chance to bank an additional $20,000 to the prize pot... if one of them would agree to jump out of the chopper and into the freezing cold loch below! Since Maura said she couldn't swim, it was up to the "Love Island USA" stud, himself, to get the job done — and that he did, plummeting to the deep, dark depths below.
Maybe it's just me, but I'd like to see the show lean into more stunt-based challenges, maybe some that even invoke fear and danger. Ones without bugs, perhaps. I'm not saying they go all "Challenge" for these tasks, but let's spice things up a bit, shall we? Push people to some extremes! Anyway, Rob's leap was radical to watch and as Alan would likely say, "Bravo!"
Another faithful bites the dust
Johnny and Tara had finally seen the light, guessing correctly — at least privately between themselves — that Rob and Eric were the remaining two traitors. But when it came down to the final roundtable, the two Olympians just couldn't convince Maura that Eric was the correct target. Her vote was the final shot that sealed Johnny's fate in the game. After giving his friend Tara a hug goodbye, he skated his way out of there, leaving Tara behind to fend for herself.
After, Rob continued spinning lies to Maura, assuring her that the two former Islanders would be the victors of Season 4. He did tell the camera in an interview that he felt bad about keeping up the ruse, but it was clear he was going for broke. (Don't hate the player, hate the game!) So did he come out on top?
The Fire of Truth ceremony reveals all
With the Final 4 standing around the Fire of Truth, the second Olympian was then banished from the game, just minutes away from the finish line. With Tara gone, the real fireworks began, as Maura and Rob both voted to banish again. The two traitors slung arrows at each other, leaving the final deciding vote to Maura, who sent Eric out of Alan's not-so-humble abode.
The stage was then set for the ultimate betrayal, and boy, was it a good one. With Rob and Maura standing "at the precipice of victory," Alan asked the two finalists to reveal their true identities. Maura tried to fake Rob out by starting her spiel with, "I'm sorry..." Little did she know, she was standing in front of a mastermind and the joke was on her. Rob revealed that he'd been a traitor all along, and the look on her face was priceless. Jaw dropped. Pure shock. She called him "an absolute a**hole," and said, "you're a piece of work... you've embarrassed me." She then ordered him to stop talking as she struggled to soak it all in. But after a few moments, she told him there were no hard feelings. (But she also said he'd never have a girlfriend, so yeah, mixed messages there!) Rob's final prize pot: $220,800. A nice chunk of change that he didn't have to split with a single other soul.
So what did you think of the Season 4 finale of "The Traitors"? Vote in our polls below, then light up those comments brighter than Alan's finale 'fit!