What To Watch Saturday: Connor Storrie Hosts SNL, NAACP Image Awards, And More
On TV this Saturday: Connor Storrie makes his Studio 8H debut, Deon Cole hosts the NAACP Image Awards, and Alison Sweeney finds "Romance at Hope Ranch."
Showtimes for February 28, 2026
Danger Decoded
The docuseries journeys into some of the most deadly, notorious, and extreme corners of the world, revealing how danger manifests in ways both spectacular and insidious.
WWE Elimination Chamber
Six superstars battle for a world title opportunity against the undisputed champ Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania; CM Punk competes against Finn Bálor; Becky Lynch faces AJ Lee.
57th NAACP Image Awards
Deon Cole hosts the annual awards ceremony which honors achievements in TV, film, music, and literature.
Dinner and a Movie
Jason and Jenny watch 2024's "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga."
Planet Earth: Kingdom
Docuseries finale: Meet the people that made filming "Kingdom" possible and uncover the extraordinary acts of conservationists and anti-poaching teams protecting South Luangwa and all its inhabitants.
Pushed Off a Plane and Survived
A skydiver (Eva Marcille) miraculously cheats death after plummeting 4,000 feet from the sky, but what appears to be a tragic accident soon unravels into a chilling web of lies when she discovers her husband (Tyler Lepley) deliberately sabotaged her parachute.
Romance at Hope Ranch
Hope Morgan (Alison Sweeney) sets out to begin a new chapter of her life — fulfilling her childhood dream of running a ranch in the picturesque town of Ruidoso, New Mexico; Gabriel Hogan co-stars.
Have I Got News for You
Journalists Bomani Jones and Julia Ioffe join the panel.
Storage Wars
Season 17 premiere: Bathed in the heat of Moreno Valley, Kenny has difficulty with names, so he calls an audible; Brandi can't catch a break without some help from above; Dave gets stuck with the business end of an unsatisfying locker; Dusty and Lupe put their street smarts to good use.
48 Hours
When a woman’s remains found in a swamp outside Savannah, Ga., are identified, friends are stunned.
Saturday Night Live
"Heated Rivalry" star Connor Storrie hosts; Mumford & Sons performs.