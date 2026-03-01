What To Watch Sunday: Tracker And Watson Return, Marshals And DTF St. Louis Debut, Industry Finale, Actor Awards, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Sunday: "Tracker" and "Watson" are back from break, new series "Marshals" and "DTF St. Louis" premiere, and the Actor Awards stream on Netflix.
Showtimes for March 1, 2026
Actor Awards
Kristen Bell hosts the ceremony (formerly known as the SAG Awards) honoring the year's best performances in TV and movies.
Family Guy
Stewie and Brian host a dinner party at a home furnishing store. Then at 9:30 p.m., Peter calls out the name “Francis” while making love with Lois, but things worsen when she discovers it's the name of the Clam’s new, pretty waitress.
Industry
Season 4 finale: Yasmin seizes the chance at a new opportunity, while Henry considers whether to challenge the status quo; Harper faces a moment of reckoning.
Marshals
Series premiere: With the Yellowstone ranch behind him, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana.
The Real Housewives of Potomac
Monique brings forth a bombshell accusation against Stacey, claiming Stacey had been in close contact with Chris Samuels during filming.
When Calls the Heart
After losing his father's medal on a hike, Elizabeth and Nathan organize a trip down memory lane for Little Jack with a very special surprise.
Universal Basic Guys
Mark helps Mernft Man build the house of his dreams, while Tammy’s fundraising campaign reveals a surprising side of Mernft.
All Creatures Great and Small: Seasons of the Dales
Hosted by Nicholas Ralph, revisit the most picturesque scenes from the beloved series in a relaxing trip to the idyllic Yorkshire countryside.
American Classic
Series premiere: A narcissistic Broadway star (Kevin Kline) returns to his hometown after a public meltdown and decides to save his family-run theater by directing and starring in a production of a great American classic; Jon Tenney and Laura Linney co-star.
American Dad!
Stan struggles to appreciate Francine's niche interest in flume rides.
DTF St. Louis
Series premiere: When Clark and Floyd (Jason Bateman and David Harbour) learn that both their marriages have stalled, they explore a new dating app for extramarital affairs.
Dark Winds
Leaphorn discovers he's the object of the killer's dangerous obsession; Chee considers his future with the NTP and Manuelito.
Disaster: The Chernobyl Meltdown
Docuseries premiere: The story of the world’s worst nuclear disaster is told, spanning the scope of the reactor's collapse, the Soviets’ calculated cover-up, and the present-day fallout now intersecting with the war in Ukraine.
Tracker
Injured and framed for a string of murders, Colter, cut off from Reenie and Randy, must rely on unexpected ally Billie to stop a relentless assassin.
Watson
Watson and the fellows race against the clock to save a man and his pregnant wife from a terrifying sinkhole; Ingrid's future with her therapy group becomes unclear.