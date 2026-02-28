Noah Wyle Found One John Carter Relationship On ER Particularly Special

Noah Wyle's kind and endearing John Carter was one of the biggest fan-favorite characters on NBC's "ER." Tens of millions of viewers watched him grow from a neophyte medical student to a respected doctor before Wyle left the show. There are plenty of interviews where he looks back on what a spectacular achievement "ER" was, but in a Hollywood Reporter piece from 2019, he recalled his favorite love interest of Carter's.

"There was something so incredibly special about the relationship that John Carter had with Makemba," he told THR. "She really brought out a side of that character that was the truest. That's the best relationship for him, for the character. And I loved working with Thandie [Thandiwe Newton]."

For long-time fans and those who binged "ER" in the wake of "The Pitt" blowing up on HBO, it hardly comes as a surprise that he named Newton's Makemba "Kem" Likasu from Seasons 10 and 11. Carter meets Kem when he follows in the footsteps of Dr. Luka Kovac (Goran Visnjic) and heads to the Congo on a relief mission to work at a local clinic in the war-torn province of Kisangani. The two quickly fall in love, and after we learn that Kem is pregnant with Carter's child, he convinces her to join him on his return to Chicago.