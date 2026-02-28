The Star-Studded Star Wars Series That You'll Probably Never Get To Watch

Speaking to ComicBook earlier this year, Seth Green said he remained doubtful fans would ever see "Star Wars Detours." The producer of the canceled animated series explained, "Detours itself would have to be edited, upgraded... they'd have to do new work on it to make it possible to put it on streaming. And I just don't think that they're willing to commit the spend to update and release this when they can't see a clear benefit."

Green also reflected on the original cancellation of the series, looking back to the mission with which producer Kathleen Kennedy had been entrusted as the new head of Lucasfilm under Disney. Green said that Kennedy's job was "to embed 'Star Wars' in the populace for the next 30 years," and she was concerned that this series could be a new generation's "first blush with 'Star Wars,'" believing it was more important "to point everything towards the movies." For this reason, the release of "Star Wars Detours" was abandoned in favor of focusing on the sequel trilogy.