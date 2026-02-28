The Star-Studded Star Wars Series That You'll Probably Never Get To Watch
Between the numerous films, TV shows, animated TV shows, and other projects, "Star Wars" enthusiasts are not low on options. However, one piece of "Star Wars" media fans will likely never get to see is an animated comedy created by the brains behind "Robot Chicken."
"Star Wars Detours" was announced in 2012. The series was produced by Lucasfilm alongside "Robot Chicken" masterminds Seth Green and Matthew Senreich. According to legend, nearly 40 episodes were completed, with scripts written for more than 60 additional installments. However, plans for the series' release were indefinitely shelved after Disney acquired Lucasfilm later that year. While many fans have remained hopeful that the parody series could be released someday, Green has expressed doubts about its viability.
Why Star Wars Detours is unlikely to be released
Speaking to ComicBook earlier this year, Seth Green said he remained doubtful fans would ever see "Star Wars Detours." The producer of the canceled animated series explained, "Detours itself would have to be edited, upgraded... they'd have to do new work on it to make it possible to put it on streaming. And I just don't think that they're willing to commit the spend to update and release this when they can't see a clear benefit."
Green also reflected on the original cancellation of the series, looking back to the mission with which producer Kathleen Kennedy had been entrusted as the new head of Lucasfilm under Disney. Green said that Kennedy's job was "to embed 'Star Wars' in the populace for the next 30 years," and she was concerned that this series could be a new generation's "first blush with 'Star Wars,'" believing it was more important "to point everything towards the movies." For this reason, the release of "Star Wars Detours" was abandoned in favor of focusing on the sequel trilogy.
Star Wars Detours boasted an impressive cast list
Set between the prequel trilogy and the original trilogy, "Star Wars Detours" would have offered a comedic vision of day-to-day life in the galaxy far, far away.
Alongside Seth Green, who was allegedly taking on the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the show was set to welcome back several names familiar to "Star Wars" fans. Actors rumored to be reprising their roles from the movies included Ahmed Best as Jar Jar Binks, Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, and Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian. The series would also have welcomed back Catherine Taber, the voice of Padme Amidala on "The Clone Wars," this time voicing Padme's daughter, Princess Leia. Dee Bradley Baker was also reportedly set to return from "The Clone Wars," though who he was voicing was not known.
In addition to these names familiar to the "Star Wars" galaxy, the series apparently would have featured comedian Andy Richter as the bounty hunter Zuckuss, "Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane as Emperor Palpatine, "Chuck" star Zachary Levi, Joel McHale of "Community," and "Weird Al" Yankovic as the bounty-hunting droid 4-LOM. Yankovic reportedly also recorded original songs for the series.
TVLine reached out to Lucasfilm for comment but did not receive a response by publication time.