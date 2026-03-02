What To Watch Monday: Bachelor Mansion Takeover, WNBA Vet Visits DMV, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Monday: HGTV conducts a "Bachelor Mansion Takeover," former WNBA player Renee Montgomery visits "DMV," and Blind Auditions continue on "The Voice."
Showtimes for March 2, 2026
Tribunal Justice
Season 3 Premiere: Court is back in session as judges Patricia DiMango, Tanya Acker, and Adam Levy return to adjudicate real cases with lively deliberations.
Paradise
Xavier and Annie travel to Atlanta, contrasting life in this new world and the one he left behind in the bunker.
American Idol
Hollywood Week in Music City continues, pushing hopefuls to their maximum potential as they compete to wow the judges; only 30 singers will move forward.
Bachelor Mansion Takeover
Series premiere: Franchise vets put their design and renovation skills to the test while transforming iconic and never-before-seen "Bachelor" Mansion spaces; Tayshia Adams and Tyler Cameron serve as judges; Jesse Palmer hosts.
Baking Championship: Next Gen
Season 1 finale: The sibling teams must create a delicious and visually stunning animated cake; the winning team walks away with the title and the $25,000 prize.
Below Deck Down Under
Reeling from harsh guest feedback, Ben overcompensates in the galley and clashes with Daisy over radio miscommunication; drama ensues after a scandalous text is shared among crew members.
Extracted
Survivalists take on a wilderness scavenger hunt with game-changing consequences; a family at HQ makes a strategic choice that pushes one survivalist to the edge.
The Neighborhood
Tina grows concerned about Malcolm's romantic choices; Calvin and Dave's street smarts are put to the test.
St. Denis Medical
Alex's husband gets treated by Bruce; Joyce goes on an accidental journey; Ron's shoes squeak.
Wild Cards
Max and Ellis investigate a locked-room mystery after the shocking death of a high-powered fixer electrocuted in her penthouse hot tub, where she was the only one present at the time.
DMV
Barb leaves Ceci in charge, but when Ceci improves the DMV, Barb sabotages the progress; Colette challenges Vic to a game of basketball against former pro Renee Montgomery.
The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins
Tobin urges Reggie to leave the house and face the outside world; Monica learns there's more to Brina than meets the eye.
FBI
When a federal whistleblower is murdered while in FBI custody along with two agents, the team is stunned to find a familiar perpetrator has resurfaced.
Memory of a Killer
Joe helps Angelo plan a high-tech public assassination of a Russian mob accountant who is about to testify on live TV; Detective Woods gets one step closer to uncovering Angelo's secret life.
The Voice
Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine all vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon on the second night of Blind Auditions.
CIA
When a known smuggler is flagged at the New York border with unidentified cargo, Colin and Bill enlist the help of a foreign intelligence officer looking to defect.
The Rookie
Harper and Miles feel the weight of their recent mistakes; Nolan and Celina are dispatched to a robbery call where Nolan encounters a familiar face.
Wild Vacation Rentals
Series premiere: In each episode, Sherry Cola and D'Arcy Carden will explore three of the most enchanting, eccentric, and downright bizarre rentals that the country's hottest destinations have to offer, ultimately picking one "must stay" property.