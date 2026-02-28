Why HBO's IT: Welcome To Derry Focuses On Mike Hanlon

HBO's "IT: Welcome to Derry" is a deep dive into the terrible historical legends surrounding Stephen King's fictional town of Derry and its most famous and unwanted resident: the mysterious IT entity that wakes up every 27 years and preys on children. Season 1 takes the viewer to the 1960s, where terrifying and tragic events unfold, and a very familiar family tree stands at the center of it all. "Welcome to Derry" prominently features Leroy (Jovan Adepo) and Charlotte Hanlon (Taylour Paige) and their son, Will (Blake Cameron James) — in other words, the grandparents and father of major "IT" character and Losers' Club member Mike Hanlon.

In the source material, Mike Hanlon establishes himself as a prominent It investigator whose interviews with Derry residents provide much of the town's bloody backstory, as depicted on "Welcome to Derry." As such, this is very much Mike's story, and Andy Muschietti confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that the character's role as an IT historian drove the decision to focus on the Hanlons.

"Mike Hanlon is the bookkeeper. He's the only Loser who stays in town," said Muschietti. "He's probably the guy with a stronger drive to get to the truth of things, and that means he's a very prominent character in this world. We owed it to the Hanlons to tell their story." With "Welcome to Derry" antagonist Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) looking to become one of the best TV villains out there, the Hanlon family's story is set to become increasingly central.