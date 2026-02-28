Desperate Housewives' Success Was More Important For ABC Than Audiences Realized

ABC had a lot riding on "Desperate Housewives," and the show became a load-bearing series for the broadcast network in the early 2000s. People tuning in for "Desperate Housewives" the first time probably weren't aware that the network had made an immense bet on the show. That success went on to help define the decade for ABC. During the earlier part of the decade, gameshows like "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," which premiered in 1999, were still dominating the popular consciousness, and ABC decided to ride that hot ratings streak for as long as it could.

After a few years, "Millionaire" was not keeping ABC competitive with CBS, Fox, and NBC. As a result, the network needed to take some big swings in 2004. In Entertainment Weekly's oral history of "Desperate Housewives," ABC president Susan Lyne gave her read of the situation. "Lloyd [Braun, chairman] and I agreed: We're in fourth place, so let's really swing for the fences this time," she told the outlet. "Let's go for shows that — if executed perfectly — could be massive hits. 'Desperate Housewives' was that kind of show."