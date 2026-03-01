5 Best Alfie Solomons Moments In Peaky Blinders

If there is one man who has left a mark on "Peaky Blinders" as deep as Cillian Murphy's Thomas Shelby, it is his unhinged equal, Alfie Solomons, played by Tom Hardy. Before he was cracking skulls in "MobLand," which is set for a second season, Hardy joined the series in Season 2 and has been on uneven terms with the head of the Shelby family ever since. It is almost unthinkable that, despite his impact, Alfie appears in only 13 episodes across the show's six seasons. Nevertheless, those turnouts have teed up some of the show's greatest moments, putting him at odds or alongside Tommy, leading to barbed words and even bloodshed.

From rageful outbursts to darkly funny encounters in the midst of evil deeds, Alfie Solomons really does feel like a special treat in a show that is already full of them. It is also why his brush with death at Tommy's hands feels like a close call that fans are glad he survived. As it stands, there is no telling whether Solomons will appear in the feature-length "Peaky Blinders" film, "The Immortal Man," or in any future stories Steven Knight has for the "Peaky Blinders" sequel series, set after WWII. For now, though, let's just relish in the awesome addition that he has become and the fan-favorite character that he'll always be.