The Strain Received An Awful Studio Note That Could Have Derailed The Horror Series

In 2014, FX bared a new set of fangs with the vampiric action horror series, "The Strain." Adapted from a trilogy of books co-written by "Frankenstein" director Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan, the show follows a vampire outbreak that occurs in New York City after a plane lands at JFK Airport with some deadly cargo. Starring Corey Stoll, Kevin Durand, and David Bradley, the show came with some extreme scares, which is hardly surprising given del Toro's heavy involvement. There was a time, however, when network input nearly took the series in a very different direction. While the award-winning director had plans for a nightmarish landscape, outside opinions suggested the bloody vampire outbreak needed a few more laughs, instead.

In an interview with Wired, del Toro discussed the first time he tried to make a show out of his cinematic vampire story that stretched from WWII to the present day. The advice he got was swiftly ignored. "I originally wrote a very long outline for a TV series I wanted to do called 'The Strain.' And then the network president at Fox said to me, 'We do want something with vampires — but could you make it a comedy?' Obviously, I responded, 'No thank you' and 'Can I have my outline back?'" The reaction was understandable considering not only the tone that del Toro was trying to achieve with "The Strain," but the story he looked to for inspiration.