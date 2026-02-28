Save The Dates: Hockey Medalists On The Tonight Show, Raising Kanan's Final Season Premiere, And More

The Hughes brothers' controversial post-Olympics press tour will continue with a visit to Jimmy Fallon's armchairs.

Gold medal-winning Team USA hockey players Jack Hughes and Quinn Hughes, along with gold medalist Hilary Knight from the women's hockey team, will appear on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Monday, March 2, NBC announced Friday.

Fresh off their team's victories against Canada at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, the trio will sit down for an interview with Fallon; the episode's other guests include Nicole Kidman, Luke Thompson ("Bridgerton"), and chef Mario Carbone.

Since their victory in Italy, the Hughes brothers — and many other Team USA men's hockey players — have come under fire for their post-game celebrations, after videos surfaced of the team taking a phone call from President Trump in the locker room and laughing at a joke of Trump's that seemed to disparage the women's hockey team. The men's team's subsequent visit to the White House and attendance at Trump's State of the Union address have also been widely criticized.