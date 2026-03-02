Industry Season 4 Finale: Tender Continues To Tank, But Who Survived The Fallout?

At the start of the episode, Harper is still reeling from Eric's exit, which, along with the shock of SternTao's success in the whole Tender fallout, disrupts her ability to really celebrate her win. But she, Kwabena, and Sweatpea hit big, as Tender's PNL (profit and loss) hits an astonishing $110 million. Harper calls Eric to give him the news. He doesn't pick up, and she dejectedly leaves a message he may never return.

The SternTao trio is on to bigger and better things, looking at a new office so they can finally get out of the hotel. Harper gifts both of her comrades $2 million quid on top of their base pay, and says she's taking the same. The rest of their profits will stay in the company's AUM (assets under management) as a promise to their future investors.

Later, Harper accepts Yasmin's invitation to a political fundraiser and "high-minded networking event" for reform MP Sebastian Stefanowicz, but she's stunned by what she sees. After experiencing racism from the Nazi circle (gross that they're even there, Yas), she meets Sebastian, only to question the entire soirée. She tells Yas that her guests are "very extreme people," and when she learns the truth about the escorts that Yas tries to justify as "gender balance" for the party, Harper can barely believe what she's hearing. Yas then pivots the convo, and shows her the video of Eric and the underage prostitute, causing Harper to freak.

"The world is not exploitation or opportunity," Yas tells her. "It's both, and."

Harper demands to know why Yasmin has the video, telling her, "This is not who you are." She asks Yasmin to leave the party with her, but of course Yas refuses.

"'The world is showing you what it is.' You said that to me," says Yasmin. "So you metabolize hard feelings. You become someone. I feel important here, do you see that? I'm necessary. I feel new. I feel less pain." (Absolutely heartbreaking.) Yas kisses her friend's hand before Harper is essentially kicked out of the shindig. Did Harper just lose a mentor and a friend?