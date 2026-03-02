5 Tom Hardy TV Shows You Need To Watch At Least Once

Tom Hardy might be more accustomed to filling up movie theaters after appearing in the likes of "The Dark Knight Rises, " "Mad Max: Fury Road," and "Venom," but he has also made sure to spend some time on our television screens throughout his illustrious career. While only appearing in a select few shows over the years, there's enough from Hardy's time on television to be equally as entertaining as anything he's done in the movies.

Some of Hardy's earlier work was in supporting roles, but as the years have passed and his name gained recognition, he led shows by tackling complex and volatile individuals. From Victorian businessmen to crime family problem solvers, Hardy has done it all and delivered in the way only his signature style of grunts and screen-filling intimidation can. In fact, it was in a crime-riddled television drama that Hardy got one of his first big gigs, opposite a screen legend who's known now more than ever for telling people to "f*** off."