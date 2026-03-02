Paradise's [Spoiler] Dies In Harrowing Episode 4 — Read Recap

Xavier does his T-1000 run onto some property flanked by huge NO TRESPASSING signs, and when no one answers his banging on the door, he goes inside and starts gathering what he needs. He's able to disarm the first man who comes at him with a gun — and, because he's Xavier, he apologizes while kneeling on the man's back — but then the man's father comes at him with a bigger gun, and the game's up.

The next thing Annie knows, that second guy and his gun are poking their way into the waffle house. She immediately starts pleading with him to leave her alone, that she has nothing, but then she sees his wife and some other women following him, and Xavier bringing up the rear. They're all there to help! See, Virginia, there really IS a Santa Claus!

Annie labors in a makeshift birthing suite that probably still smells a little bit like fried food drenched in maple syrup, and her daughter is born while Xavier holds Annie's hand. Yay! But I'd like to remind you that this is a Dan Fogleman show, and we all remember how "This Is Us" got started, right? Bottom line: Things are going to get bad right about... now.

Annie's placenta is stuck, she's hemorrhaging, and no one there is capable of doing anything about it. As the women try to help her, Xavier isn't quite sure of what's happening, but Annie is — and she asks her birth attendants to stop their efforts, because there's nothing they can do. "I knew, I knew," she wheezes.

She gives Xavier a letter she wrote the baby while she was in labor. It's scrawled in crayon on the back of a paper placemat, and it's all the kid will have of her after she's gone. She begs him to take care of her daughter and give her the letter when she grows up. "It has to be you," she says, weak-voiced but very serious. "And her father, he was leading a group to the bunker to restart the world. You will not let her be afraid of people. Promise me, Xavier?" He nods, now fully understanding exactly how bad things are. "This is your holy charge," she adds.

She's deteriorating quickly. The baby is crying in the background. Xavier is crying in the foreground. Just before Annie goes, she asserts "I'm not scared anymore." Then she shivers violently and collapses into his side. Xavier holds her as she gasps out her last breaths and dies. "OK, Doc," he whispers, kissing her head as tears course down his face.