Best Medicine Renewed For Season 2 At Fox

Feel free to book way out with Dr. Martin Best, because he's not going anywhere.

"Best Medicine" has been renewed for Season 2, TVLine has confirmed. The quirky dramedy's sophomore run will consist of 12 episodes that will air sometime during the 2026-2027 season.

"'Best Medicine' quickly became a breakout for us this season, blending sharp humor with real heart," said Michael Thorn, President of FOX Television Network, via statement. "[Showrunner] Liz Tuccillo brings a distinctive creative voice to the series, and Josh Charles leads an exceptional cast that audiences have embraced."

"Best Medicine" is based on the British series "Doc Martin" and follows Charles' Dr. Martin Best, a deeply serious surgeon, as he relocates to a small, townie-filled Maine community after a professional setback. The show also stars Abigail Spencer as Martin's crush, schoolteacher Louisa Gavin; Annie Potts as Martin's aunt, Sarah; and Josh Segarra as Sheriff Mark Mylow.

"Best Medicine" airs Tuesdays at 8/7c. This week's episode will find "Doc Martin" star Martin Clunes guest-starring as Martin's father, Robert.

