South Park Was Rejected By Fox Because Of One Vulgar Character

Given how many toes its four swear-jar-filling school kids from Colorado have stepped on over the years, it's no surprise that some networks initially rejected backing Matt Parker and Trey Stone's animated sitcom, "South Park." Targeting U.S. presidents, world leaders, and A-list celebrities in some of its most offensive episodes, "South Park" cuts close to the bone with surgical precision. However, there was a time when the creators of this "quiet, little mountain town" actually took a step back to focus on a character who wasn't one of the F-bomb-dropping foursome of Kyle, Stan, Eric and Kenny, but their fiber-infused festive friend from the sewer.

"Before 'South Park' started, when we did 'Spirit of Christmas,' and people first talked about doing a series, we wanted to make a series called 'The Mr. Hankey Show,' and basically the whole thing would be centered around this piece of s**t," Stone recalls in the first season's DVD commentary (via Cracked). "And we would have Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny, but it would all be sort of centered around Mr. Hankey and his view of things." Sadly, the idea didn't go down well with the Fox executive Brian Graden. "We pitched it to Graden, and he said, 'I'm not putting poo on my network,'" Stone explains. From there, Stone and Parker had to change tactics, which ultimately led to the creation of "South Park," a series that now spans an incredible 28 seasons (and counting) — and includes recurring appearances of a talking turd.