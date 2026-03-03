Why Bones' Forgotten Spin-Off Series The Finder Was Canceled

By 2011, "Bones" had been running for six years and was a bona fide hit for Fox. The offbeat procedural — which also included a slow burn romance between Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) — earned a solid viewership with its unusual mix of humor and upsettingly-detailed crime scenes. So, it was only a matter of time before the network expanded the "Bones" universe when, in 2012, Fox launched "The Finder."

Loosely based on "The Locator" books by author Richard Greener, "The Finder" emerged from a backdoor pilot in the sixth season of "Bones" of the same name. That installment introduced Major Walter Sherman (Geoff Stults), an Army veteran whose traumatic brain injury turned him into a paranoid eccentric with an uncanny ability to locate pretty much anything. Flanked by his manager and legal advisor Leo Knox (Michael Clarke Duncan) and a pilot named Ike (Saffron Burrows), Sherman ran a finder-for-hire business in the Florida everglades.

When Sherman returned in 2012 for his own series, little had changed except that Ike was replaced by U.S. Marshal Isabel Zambada (Mercedes Masöhn), who joined the spin-off alongside teen hacker Willa Monday (Maddie Hasson). "The Finder" debuted as a mid-season replacement but only ran 13 episodes before Fox pulled the plug. Why? Well, the show just wasn't able to leverage the popularity of "Bones" and struggled in the ratings until the network decided it wasn't worth the investment.