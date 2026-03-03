One Of Peaky Blinders' Best Moments Came From A Star We'll Sadly Never See Again

Helen McCrory passed away in 2021, ahead of the sixth season. "Peaky Blinders" eloquently paid respect to a star that Cillian Murphy called "the beating heart of the show" in Season 6, Episode 1, revealing that Aunt Polly had passed away off-screen.

"The loss of the human being, the loss of Helen, is the tragedy. That's the thing. The loss of the character is infinitesimal compared to that. However, it's our job to deal with that," the show's creator, Steven Knight, explained to the Radio Times. "And then you have to first of all deal with the consequences in terms of the story, taking a moment to deal with the loss of the character, but then knowing that that has a reflection in the real world with the loss of the person. So it was trying to balance all of that, and I think we've done it right."

Speaking about the loss of her co-star, Sophie Rundle, who played Ada Thorne on the show, said, "I really believe that she was fundamental to making 'Peaky' what it is and elevating it to be more than just the script, so it was a huge loss and it was just incredibly sad. I don't know if that sounds oversimplified to say, but it was just incredibly sad and we missed her." For "Peaky Blinders" fans, it's a loss that's still felt in the lead-up to the feature film, The Immortal Man but one softened by a presence that can always be revisited in the original show. Just listen for her footsteps.