Breaking Bad's Creator Went To Great Lengths To Make One Detail Inaccurate

"Breaking Bad" tends to come across as a fairly grounded show, even if it doesn't always pretend to be a paragon of realism. Sure, there are plenty of unbelievable moments, such as Gus Fring's (Giancarlo Esposito in his best TV role) eerily composed and grisly death scene or Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) machine gun antics in the deadly "Breaking Bad" series finale, "Felina." Even so, the series might feature memorable — and even outlandish — characters, but it retains a gritty overtone that makes it easy for viewers to believe that something like this could plausibly play out in real life.

While some of the show's more fantastical elements are pretty obviously storytelling choices meant to impress the audience, there are also details that simply can't appear on screen exactly as they exist in real life. One of them, of course, is the specific way Walt, a genius chemist, cooks his particular blue brand of methamphetamine. In a 2011 interview with NPR, the AMC show's scientific advisor, organic chemist Donna Nelson, confirmed that creator Vince Gilligan took great pains to remix the process in order to avoid accidentally describing to millions of people how the drug is really made.

"That was actually one of the concerns of a lot of people, but Vince Gilligan has been very clever," Nelson said. "You know, there are multiple ways to make meth. And so although his scenes are very accurate, he will sort of [combine] together parts of different syntheses, so that if you just simply followed the one synthesis as it's presented, you wouldn't come out with methamphetamine."