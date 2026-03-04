SNL Creator Lorne Michaels Got His Start Writing For A Hollywood Legend's Forgotten TV Show

Lorne Michaels has become a legend in the world of sketch comedy, thanks to his role as producer of "Saturday Night Live." Michaels created the NBC variety series in 1975 and it has been going strong ever since, celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2025. Michaels combined sketch comedy with musical guests and celebrity hosts, infusing traditional variety with fresh comedic sensibilities. "SNL"'s continued success is proof that, even at an early stage in his career, Michaels understood the TV landscape well enough to find the winning formula. However, before helming "SNL," Michaels first worked on some less successful series.

In 1968, Michaels, a native of Canada, landed his first TV gig in America on another sketch series, which would not be as well-loved as "SNL." Entertainment industry legend of her day Phyllis Diller led "The Beautiful Phyllis Diller Show," on which Michaels was a writer. Like "SNL" years later, the series was a variety show, featuring sketches, musical numbers, and comedy hosting. Unlike the regular cast of "SNL," though, Diller herself was a part of all of these different elements of the show. It ran for only one season, before being canceled due to poor ratings.

Diller reflected on the series that gave Michaels his start in Hollywood, putting its failure down to her having too little say in the production. Decisions such as set design, guests, and even Diller's involvement in musical numbers came solely from producers and left the iconic performer feeling uncomfortable with her role in the variety show.