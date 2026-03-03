What To Watch Tuesday: Scott Speedman Is R.J. Decker, Martin Clunes Visits Best Medicine, NCIS-Verse Returns, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: Scott Speedman is R.J. Decker, the OG Doc Martin visits "Best Medicine," and the "NCIS" franchise is back from break.
If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!
Showtimes for March 3, 2026
Bruce Bruce: I Ain't Playin
Caught between old-school roots and new-school norms, the comedian riffs on family, fame, and the real definition of foreplay in his debut Netflix special.
100 Day Dream Home
Season 8 premiere: A 100 year flood may have destroyed a homeowner's new property, but it didn't deter their plans to move to Florida; Brian and Mika must renovate the flood damaged home.
Best Medicine
When Martin's parents make a surprise visit, Martin suspects that his father, Robert (played by "Doc Martin" star Martin Clunes), is experiencing a serious health condition.
NCIS
On her first NCIS: Elite mission, Knight is given orders to hunt down and arrest Eleanor Bishop; Bishop turns to Torres for help, reuniting the two for the first time since she abruptly left nearly five years ago.
Summer House
While West thinks Ciara wouldn't indulge Jesse's romantic offer, Lindsay is not so sure; Ciara crawls around the party dressed up as a rat from the bubonic plague.
Will Trent
A witness's confession forces Ormewood, Angie, and Faith to race against the clock and reinvestigate a death-row case; Will and Ava's dinner date erupts into chaos when she's followed and accused of theft.
Doc
Richard tries to redeem himself while treating an overworked food delivery worker; Amy and TJ take on the case of a well-known medical malpractice lawyer, leading to unexpected complications.
High Potential
The team investigates a late-night luxury car heist turned deadly, uncovering a complex web of details and multiple perpetrators; Morgan has mixed feelings when Ava begins focusing on her future.
NCIS: Origins
As the crew discovers Gibbs' Vegas elopement, he and Diane contemplate their future; the team investigates a movie theater bombing with a connection to the compound where Mason is staying.
Vanderpump Rules
Audrey and Angelica clash over a recent feud; Venus opens up about his last relationship; Chris responds to cheating allegations.
NCIS: Sydney
The team races to an Antarctica research base to investigate why a climate scientist killed a colleague on the eve of polar night — and make it out before their plane engine freezes and they're trapped in darkness for six months.
R.J. Decker
Series premiere: Based on Carl Hiaasen's novel "Double Whammy," Scott Speedman plays a disgraced former newspaper photographer who reinvents himself as a private investigator navigating the colorful — and crime filled — world of South Florida.