Deadliest Catch Deckhand Todd Meadows Dies During Filming At Age 25

Todd Meadows, a deckhand featured on Discovery's "Deadliest Catch," has died at just 25 years old, TVLine has confirmed.

Meadows, who worked on the Alaskan crab fishing vessel the Aleutian Lady, died February 25 while Season 22 of "Deadliest Catch" was being filmed, Deadline reports, but the exact nature of his death has not been confirmed. Production on the season has since concluded.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Todd Meadows," a Discovery Channel spokesperson said in a statement. "This is a devastating loss, and our hearts are with his loved ones, his crewmates, and the entire fishing community during this incredibly difficult time."

Rick Shelford, the captain of the Aleutian Lady who is also featured on "Deadliest Catch," called Meadows' death "the most tragic day in the history of the Aleutian Lady." In a Facebook post, Shelford added that "Todd's love for his children, his family, and his life was evident in everything he did. He worked hard, loved deeply, and brought joy to those around him. Right now, our hearts are broken in a way that words can't fully express."

Following several boats of crab fisherman as they catch Alaskan king crab in the Bering Sea, "Deadliest Catch" has seen its fair share of tragedy, with several cast members passing away during its two-decade run. It's an infamously dangerous line of work, with the show "revealing the mortal perils and intense discomfort that fishing crews face on the Bering Sea to catch the delicacy," according to the official description. "Those perils include 40-foot waves, 700-pound crab pots that can easily crush a careless crewman, and freezing temperatures around the clock."