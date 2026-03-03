Palm Royale Canceled At Apple TV After Two Seasons

The party is over for "Palm Royale": Apple TV has canceled the '60s-set socialite dramedy starring Kristen Wiig after two seasons, Deadline reports. (TVLine has reached out to Apple TV for confirmation.)

Wiig starred as Maxine, an ambitious social climber who was determined to make a place for herself in high society in Palm Beach, Florida in 1969. Allison Janney co-starred as society queen bee Evelyn Rollins, with comedy legend Carol Burnett as wealthy coma patient Norma Dellacorte. The all-star cast also included Laura Dern, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, and Kaia Gerber.

Debuting in March 2024, "Palm Royale" earned a whopping 11 Emmy nominations for its freshman season, including nods for best comedy series, best lead actress in a comedy (for Wiig), and best supporting actress in a comedy (for Burnett). It was renewed for a second season, which debuted this past November. The cancellation caps its run at a total of 20 episodes.

