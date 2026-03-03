Big Bang Alum Simon Helberg And More Skewer Silicon Valley In AMC Drama The Audacity — Watch Trailer

"The Big Bang Theory" veteran Simon Helberg is playing another nerd on AMC's new series "The Audacity"... but at least he looks to be a very rich nerd this time.

AMC has released the official trailer for the series — which debuts Sunday, April 12 at 9 pm — and in it, we meet Duncan Park (played by "Black Mirror" alum Billy Magnussen), the CEO of a data-mining company who is firmly ensconced in the Silicon Valley bubble. (It's a place where they say things like, "Tech lives matter.") But even tech CEOs need someone to talk to, and "Barry" star Sarah Goldberg plays Dr. JoAnne Felder, a therapist who is tired of dealing with tech bros' oversized egos: "They're horrible people who have no boundaries, no manners, no integrity."

Those tech bros include Helberg as Martin Phister, who tries to cop a feel from a virtual-reality bot and doesn't trust his high-end wardrobe makeover ("I feel like I'm cosplaying a version of me that would never talk to me"), and Zach Galifianakis as Carl Bardolph, who warns that "we want to save the world, or control it. Most of us go Dr. Evil." ("Succession" and "Better Call Saul" writer Jonathan Glatzer serves as writer and showrunner.)

Press PLAY above to get a first look at "The Audacity," and then tell us in the comments: Will you be watching?