David Bowie's Favorite TV Series Was This Australian Soap Opera

One of them was Shane Withington, the actor who portrayed Brendan Jones for the first six seasons of the serial's run. "We knew that David Bowie liked ['A Country Practice'] because he would have copies of the show taped and sent to him," Withington divulged to ABC Radio Brisbane (via the Australian Broadcasting Corporation) in 2020. Bowie even went as far as to invite the actor to a show on his tour.

"I was in the makeup room getting made-up, while the other actors were in there as well, when my breathless publicist came running in," Withington revealed during the radio conversation. "She went, 'Shane, we've had this unusual request ... David Bowie has asked you to come to the [Glass] Spider tour tomorrow night.' I went, 'Oh, that is so typical of David. No warning, nothing, just ring up out of the blue.'"

Needless to say, it was an unforgettable night. "We turned up at the Glass Spider tour and it was phenomenal, of course, because it was David Bowie," the actor gushed. "I was ushered back with probably the most beautiful people on Earth. Just the wealth and beauty of the band and the backing singers was just so cool, and I felt really daggy. David came out, with his mismatching eyes, and came over to have a chat and said how much he loved the show."