Outlander's Lord John Spin-Off Could Still Happen, EPs Say
The Lord John Grey-based "Outlander" spin-off, much like its titular character's love for a certain strapping redhead, lives on.
But let's back up a minute. David Berry, who plays Lord John in Starz's time-travel drama "Outlander," previously said that there had been plans for a show about his alter ego years ago. "There was a writer attached, and I'd signed a contract to do a series. It went down to the wire of whether or not it would get approved by the network, but ultimately, at the time, it was decided that it wasn't the right fit, or wasn't the right thing for them," he told Deadline in 2024. "I was prepared to do it, and I'm still prepared to do it."
On Monday, When I asked Berry about the potential spin-off at the "Outlander" Season 8 premiere in New York City, he'd only say that it was "potentially" possible that his character would lead another show in the franchise. So I later posed the question to executive producers Matthew B. Roberts and Maril Davis, too: Is there life in the Lord John spin-off?
"I'm just going to come out and say it," Davis said. "Yes. Listen, we've been thinking about this for a while, and we'd love to make it happen. And David would love to do it. It'd be fun. Yes."
Roberts added: "All those fans want more."
TVLine has reached out to Starz for comment.
Lord John has his own series of Diana Gabaldon books
In both Starz's "Outlander" and the Diana Gabaldon novels on which it's based, Lord John is a British military veteran who met Jamie Fraser (played by Sam Heughan) when Jamie was a prisoner at Ardsmuir Prison. Lord John is gay and loves Jamie, though those feelings are unrequited, and their friendship has taken some hits in the past few seasons of the TV show.
Lord John also is the protagonist of his own line of novels and novellas, which take place in the "Outlander" universe both before and after John meets the Frasers.
In August 2025, Starz launched its first "Outlander" spin-off: "Outlander: Blood of My Blood," a prequel series that tells the story of Claire's and Jamie's parents.
Do you want to see a Lord John spin-off? Let us know in the comments!