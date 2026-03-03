Outlander's Lord John Spin-Off Could Still Happen, EPs Say

The Lord John Grey-based "Outlander" spin-off, much like its titular character's love for a certain strapping redhead, lives on.

But let's back up a minute. David Berry, who plays Lord John in Starz's time-travel drama "Outlander," previously said that there had been plans for a show about his alter ego years ago. "There was a writer attached, and I'd signed a contract to do a series. It went down to the wire of whether or not it would get approved by the network, but ultimately, at the time, it was decided that it wasn't the right fit, or wasn't the right thing for them," he told Deadline in 2024. "I was prepared to do it, and I'm still prepared to do it."

On Monday, When I asked Berry about the potential spin-off at the "Outlander" Season 8 premiere in New York City, he'd only say that it was "potentially" possible that his character would lead another show in the franchise. So I later posed the question to executive producers Matthew B. Roberts and Maril Davis, too: Is there life in the Lord John spin-off?

"I'm just going to come out and say it," Davis said. "Yes. Listen, we've been thinking about this for a while, and we'd love to make it happen. And David would love to do it. It'd be fun. Yes."

Roberts added: "All those fans want more."

TVLine has reached out to Starz for comment.