Game Of Thrones Movie Officially In The Works — Find Out Who'll Write It
"Game of Thrones" just got one wing-flap closer to the big screen.
A movie set in the universe of the HBO fantasy series is now officially in development at Warner Bros., per The Hollywood Reporter. In addition, according to Page Six Hollywood, Beau Willimon ("Andor," "House of Cards") will write the film's script.
The project was first reported in October 2024.
The movie, which is reported to be an epic tale on the scale of "Dune," will cover King Aegon I Targaryen's takeover of Westeros. THR also recently reported that the same epoch in Westerosi history is the subject of a television series in development at HBO.
Game of Thrones spin-offs and more
"Game of Thrones" ran for eight seasons on HBO, along the way winning Emmys including best drama series, supporting actor (Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister), music composition, and special visual effects. The series finale aired in 2019. In the years since, the premium cable network has launched two prequel series: The Targaryen-centric "House of the Dragon," which got underway in 2022, and the comedy "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," which premiered earlier this year.
"House of the Dragon" has aired two seasons and been renewed through Season 4, which will be its last; Season 3 is slated to premiere sometime in summer 2026. "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" recently aired its Season 1 finale and has been renewed for a sophomore run that will air sometime in 2027.
Would you go see a "Game of Thrones" movie in theaters? Thoughts on Willimon's involvement? Let us hear all about it in the comments!