Game Of Thrones Movie Officially In The Works — Find Out Who'll Write It

"Game of Thrones" just got one wing-flap closer to the big screen.

A movie set in the universe of the HBO fantasy series is now officially in development at Warner Bros., per The Hollywood Reporter. In addition, according to Page Six Hollywood, Beau Willimon ("Andor," "House of Cards") will write the film's script.

The project was first reported in October 2024.

The movie, which is reported to be an epic tale on the scale of "Dune," will cover King Aegon I Targaryen's takeover of Westeros. THR also recently reported that the same epoch in Westerosi history is the subject of a television series in development at HBO.